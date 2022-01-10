Rugged Phones Market Regions, Size, Share, Type, Application, Growth Opportunity, Trends, Forecast to 2028

The demand for smartphones and feature phones is growing at an impressive pace owing to increasing investments in research and development related to display technologies, communication networks, battery, and camera advancements, among several others. Timely upgrading of rugged phone designs and integration of new features to compete with the continuously updating consumer-grade smartphones and feature phones boost the sales of rugged phones, especially in industrial sectors with harsh working environments.

The Rugged Phones market is expected to grow from US$ 2,918.66 million in 2021 to US$ 4,850.42 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Leading Rugged Phones Market Players:

Blackview

Caterpillar Inc

DOOGEE

Juniper Systems Inc

Sonim Technologies Inc

Zebra Technologies Corporation

OUKITEL

AGM MOBILE

Ulefone Mobile

Unitech Electronics Co., LTD

Increasing Demand of Rugged Phones across Diverse Industries

The consumer electronics industry worldwide is strongly benefited by significant adoption of smartphones in industries such as construction, manufacturing, retail, transportation, and emergency services, for both mission critical and non-critical communications. The demand for smartphones and feature phones is growing at an impressive pace owing to the surge in investments in research and development related to display technologies, communication networks, battery, and camera. Timely upgrading of rugged phone designs and integration of new features to compete with the continuously updating consumer-grade smartphones and feature phones boost the sales of rugged phones, especially in industrial sectors with harsh working environments.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on North America Rugged Phones Market

The COVID outbreak has affected a large number of businesses in North America, which are now facing financial and logistics challenges. Enterprises either had to suspend their operations or reduce their activities to operate in accordance with the containment measures. Several countries across North America represent a major market for rugged phones owing to the presence of a strong military & defense, industrial, and government & public safety sectors.

Type-Based Market Insights

The global rugged phones market, by type, is bifurcated into semi-rugged and full rugged. The semi-rugged segment led the market in 2020 Semi-rugged phones are capable of handling tougher conditions than a consumer-grade phones; however, they are still not completely dustproof or waterproof. Many semi-rugged handhelds come with an IP rating of IP54, which signifies that the product is protected from extreme situations but lags protection against dust. Semi-rugged phones are resistant to light splashing, however, unable to bear immersion or jet sprays.

