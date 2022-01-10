Blockchain In Retail Market 2022 | What Factors Are Affecting Growth And Demand Of Industry

The global Blockchain in Retail market is on an upward growth curve and from 2021 to 2028, the trajectory charted would be notable owing to a robust CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate). Additionally, it is worth noting here that a number of growth factors would create a plethora of growth avenues over the period. Market worth would also see an increase.

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Blockchain in Retail Market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Blockchain in Retail Market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

There are some very well–established market players operating in the Blockchain in Retail market. The top ten players in this market include

1.Amazon Web Services

2. Auxesis Group

3. Bitfury

4. Blockpoint

5. Blockverify

6. Cegeka

7. IBM Corporation

8. Microsoft Corporation

9. Oracle Corporation

10. SAP SE

Factors such as increasing spending towards cloud infrastructure and growing penetration of IT solutions are the major factor expected to drive the market growth in the coming years. In addition, the increase in popularity of cloud services and managed services is also anticipated to propel the growth of the market in the forecast period. Moreover, the continuous technological advancement in internet communication has further boosted the demand for robust and effective communication network across leading end-user verticals such as manufacturing, utilities, commercial spaces, and large enterprise among other end-users. Thus, the market is expected to provide numerous profitable opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

