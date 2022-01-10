Soft Tissue Repair Market is expected to reach US$ 13,646.70 million from 2021 to 2028

There has been an increase in the number of soft tissue injuries among children, adults, and geriatric population. The high prevalence of diabetes mellitus makes the healing of soft tissue injuries problematic among geriatric population.These injuries are also common among the sportsmen, and they may require immediate treatment. Suture, suture anchor, and interference screw are among the devices used for soft tissue fixation.

Factors such as the rising prevalence of sport injuries, increasing number of orthopedic procedures, and surge in geriatric population are fueling the soft tissue repair market growth. However, the availability of alternatives for soft tissue repair and lack of awareness about soft tissue injuries hamper the market growth.

The soft tissue repair market, by application, is segmented into orthopedic repair, hernia repair, breast reconstruction, pelvic and vaginal prolapse repair, skin repair, dental repair, dural repair, and others. Based on product, the soft tissue repair market is segmented into fixed instruments and tissue mesh/patch. The tissue mesh/patch segment would hold a larger market share in 2021, and it is further expected to register a higher CAGR in the market during 2021–2028.

Here we have listed the top Soft Tissue Repair Market companies: Smith & Nephew; DePuy Synthes; Arthrex, Inc.; Medtronic; Integra LifeSciences Corporation; Stryker Corporation; BD; Organogenesis Inc.; Allergan Plc.; W. L. Gore and Associates, Inc.; B. Braun Melsungen AG; DSM; Baxter International Inc.; and Cook Medical LLC

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Biotechnology, medical devices, pharma Industry, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Soft Tissue Repair market globally. This report on ‘Soft Tissue Repair market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcases market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Soft Tissue Repair Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2028 for overall Soft Tissue Repair Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

