Point Of Care Ultrasound Market Report – Future Demand and Market Prospect Forecast (2021-2028)

Point of care ultrasound refers to the use of an ultrasound system at a patient’s existing location, such as a hospital or clinic bedside, ambulance, homecare or a remote village for diagnostic for or therapeutic purposes. The system has the potential to diagnose the condition at a much cost effective means, since it is portable and does not require a set up like the traditional stationary ultrasound system.

The point of care ultrasound market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to Technological advancements and increasing awareness about the benefits of these devices In addition, the increasing penetration of PoCUS device manufacturers in emerging economies is anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

Some of the Prominent/Emerging Players in Point Of Care Ultrasound Market:

ESAOTE SPA

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Analogic Corporation

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Hitachi, Ltd.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Fujifilm Corporation

Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION

Key Questions regarding Current Point Of Care Ultrasound Market Landscape

What are the current options for Point Of Care Ultrasound Market? How many companies are developing for the Point Of Care Ultrasound Market? What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and significant licensing activities that will impact the Point Of Care Ultrasound market? Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same? What is the unmet need for current Point Of Care Ultrasound Market? What are the current novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Point Of Care Ultrasound? What are the critical designations that have been granted for Point Of Care Ultrasound Market?

Point Of Care Ultrasound Market Segmental Overview:

The global point of care ultrasound market is segmented on the basis of type, portability, application and end user. Based on type, the market is classified as diagnostic devices and therapeutic devices. Based on portability, the market is bifurcated into trolley based devices and handheld devices. Based on application market is classified as, emergency medicine, cardiology, obstetrics/gynecology (OB/GYN), urology and other applications. On the basis of end user the point of care ultrasound market is divided as hospitals, clinics, maternity centers, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) and other end users.

The report specifically highlights the Point Of Care Ultrasound market share, company profiles, regional outlook, product portfolio, a record of the recent developments, strategic analysis, key players in the market, sales, distribution chain, manufacturing, production, new market entrants as well as existing market players, advertising, brand value, popular products, demand and supply, and other important factors related to the market to help the new entrants understand the market scenario better.

To comprehend global Point Of Care Ultrasound market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Biotechnology, medical devices, pharma Industry, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Point Of Care Ultrasound market globally. This report on ‘Point Of Care Ultrasound market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcases market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

