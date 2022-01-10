US Event Logistics Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2028 | Kuehne Nagel International AG, CEVA LOGISTICS AG, DB Schenker, DHL International GmbH, FedEx Corporation

The US event logistics market is expected to grow from US$ 6,969.8 million in 2021 to US$ 9,143.9 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2021 to 2028.

With the growing industries across the US, the events are also increasing day-by-day. To organize daily events, the event organizers need faster transport systems such as on-time delivery or just-in-time delivery, for a quick delivery of goods. Thus, the air freight services will help in faster transportation of goods with more safety. With the increasing demand for quick delivery, express shipping is trending nowadays. The express shipping option of air freight makes it valuable for coordinating time-sensitive shipments across the country. The small and mid-sized companies are highly benefited by air freight as it allows them to participate in several trade shows in an expeditious and effective manner. Third-party logistics can determine the most reliable and cost-effective means of using air freight options to transport deliveries. Further, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are travel restrictions across the globe. Hence, many airlines are converting their passenger aircrafts into air cargo shipping aircrafts. Thus, the demand for air freight services will also be high. Therefore, with the high preference for air freight services to other transportation modes, including road and sea, the demand air freight services will be higher.

Major Key Players Covered In This Report:

Kuehne Nagel International AG

CEVA LOGISTICS AG

DB Schenker

DHL International GmbH (Deutsche Post DHL Group)

FedEx Corporation

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

XPO Logistics, Inc.

GEODIS

Rhenus Group

GEFCO Group

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the US Event Logistics market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the US Event Logistics market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the US Event Logistics market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the US Event Logistics market segments and regions.

The research on the US Event Logistics market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the US Event Logistics market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2028. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the US Event Logistics market.

