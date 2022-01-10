North America Overhead Console Market to Thrive with Remarkable CAGR by 2028 | Flex Ltd., Grupo Antolin, Hella GmbH & Co. KGAA, Magna International Inc., Yanfeng Automotive Interiors

The New Report “North America Overhead Console Market” published by Business Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The integration of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), is gaining popularity worldwide. AI has its applications in the automotive industry, such as in advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) that reacts faster than a human driver. It demands embedded vision to offer real-time analysis of the streaming video, which are visible to the driver through overhead consoles. The integration of AI with the overhead consoles delivers driver-assist and fully autonomous mode functionality to the users. Further, the application of AI cloud platforms enhances the data accessibility whenever required.

Major Manufacturer Detail:

Flex ltd

Grupo Antolin

Hella GmbH and Co. KGAA

Magna International Inc.

Yanfeng Automotive Interiors

Gentex Corporation

Daimay Automotive Interior Co. Ltd

Diamond Coatings Inc.

JPC Automotive

The North America Overhead Console market is expected to reach US$ 1,329.12million in 2027 from US$ 543.39million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.7% from 2020-2027. The growth of this market is estimated to grow owing to key driving factors such as the increasing number of assisted living centers for elderly and the higher incidences of Alzheimer’s disease. However, the market growth is likely to be hindered owing to the exorbitant installation cost of nurse call systems.

North America Overhead Console Market – By Application

Vehicle Telematics

Infotainment System & HMI

Others

North America Overhead Console Market – By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

North America Overhead Console Market – By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

