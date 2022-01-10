Asia Pacific Wood Pellet Market to Expand with Significant CAGR by 2028 | ANDRITZ, Enviva Lp, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, and TANAC

Business Market Insights Presents “Global Asia Pacific Wood Pellet Market” offers Current and revolutionary Market scenario, product segmentation, and competitive positioning for Asia Pacific Wood Pellet Market globally for its business expansion strategies.

Growing awareness about use of renewable energy sources; renewable energy plays a vital role to play in meeting the future energy needs in both rural and urban areas. The scarcity of resources, along with an increase in awareness about adverse environmental impacts of fossil-based products and processes, has surged the dependency on renewable energy sources such as wood pellets. The growing need for sustainable energy development is yet another factor contributing to the increased demand for wood pellets. Renewable energy resources and technologies are considered as environment-friendly alternatives as they generally cause limited or no impact on the environment than other forms of energy sources.

A few major primary and secondary sources referred to for preparing this report on the wood pellet market in APAC are company websites, annual reports, financial reports, national government documents, and statistical database, among others. Major companies listed in the report are ANDRITZ, Enviva Lp, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, and TANAC among others.

By Application

Residential Heating

Commercial Heating

CHP (Combined Heat and Power)

Power Generation

By Country

Australia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

The COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to cause a significant economic loss to APAC. The Asian economies have been hit hard due to the pandemic. India has recorded the highest number of cases (31,855,783 cases with 426,785 deaths as of August 2021). The emergence of new COVID-19 waves in India, Thailand, and other Asian economies have prolonged the effect of pandemic upon GDP. The pandemic has been disrupting the growth of various industries in APAC. Furthermore, uncertainty regarding the future outbreak, especially in India and few other Asian countries, has seriously affected the performance of the industrial sector. These conditions have resulted in reduced demand for wood pellet. However, the market is expected to witness a surge in investments by existing players along with the entry of new players to cater to escalating demand in post-pandemic period.

