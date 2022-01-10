North America Vertical Farming Crops Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2027 | AeroFarms, Bowery Farming Inc., CropOne., Infarm, Plenty Unlimited Inc

The vertical farming crops market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 88.52 Mn in 2019 to US$ 250.23 Mn by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.9 % from 2020 to 2027.

The growth of the North America population, combined with a looming water crisis, is moving the Earth toward a food crisis. Given that 80% of arable land is already in use, absent significant changes to traditional agriculture practices, the world faces a significant food shortage. Water scarcity, which is likely to be made worse by climate change, is another threat to the North America food system. According to the United Nations, by 2025, two-thirds of the world’s population would live in water-stressed regions due to use, growth, and climate change.

Major Key Players Covered In This Report:

AeroFarms

Bowery Farming Inc.

CropOne

Infarm

Plenty Unlimited Inc.

Gotham Greens

BrightFarms

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Vertical Farming Crops market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the North America Vertical Farming Crops market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Vertical Farming Crops market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the North America Vertical Farming Crops market segments and regions.

The research on the North America Vertical Farming Crops market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Vertical Farming Crops market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2028. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Vertical Farming Crops market.

