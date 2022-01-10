Rugged Embedded Computer Market Size is Anticipated to Record a Valuation of US$ 4,779.5 million by 2028, a Recent Study by The Insight Partners

According to our latest market study on “Rugged Embedded Computer Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Rugged Embedded Computer Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product Type (Panel PCs and Fan-Less Embedded Computers), Application (Commercial, Industrial, and Military and Defense),” the market was valued at US$ 2,701.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4,779.5 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth, and prominent players and their developments in the market.

Rugged embedded computers are used in industrial applications such as fracturing, wireline, lab simulation, testing, pressure pumping, and transportation. With the enlarging demands for reliability and ease of use, and advances in mesh networks in the industrial sector, the penetration of robotics, process control, automation, and Industry 4.0 is also booming, which would play a vital role in boosting the adoption of rugged embedded computers. The use of computers is suitable for high-volume manufacturing and high-efficiency industrial processes, especially in industries such as oil & gas, mining, manufacturing, and automotive.

Rugged computers are becoming popular over their desktop or consumer counterparts in manufacturing industries, as the former products are designed for 24-hour operation and can perform under difficult conditions, involving dust, vibrations, and extreme temperatures, among others, in manufacturing environment. The automation industry is heavily benefited from rugged computers as they can manage and control manufacturing requirements with minimal downtime and failure rates.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Rugged Embedded Computer Market

COVID-19, also known as 2019 novel coronavirus, has created tremors in several industries. The tremendous growth in the spread of the virus has urged governments across the globe to impose strict restrictions on the movement of humans, vehicles, etc. Due to mass lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns, the novel outbreak has been affecting economies and myriad industries in various countries. The lockdown imposition has resulted in the lesser production of goods and commodities. Semiconductor, manufacturing, automotive, oil & gas, mining, and many more industries have witnessed decline in their operations due to temporary shutdown of activities.

Array of Applications of Rugged Embedded Computers

Rugged embedded computers are gaining high momentum across the world. In the current scenario, sectors such as manufacturing and military are challenged with need for ever-shrinking small form factor industrial computer systems. To maintain the performance of small form factor, rugged embedded computer is used. Moreover, next-generation processor integrated into rugged embedded computer helps healthcare, drones, and industrial automation & inspection to remain protected from harsh environment. In mentioned applications, use of rugged embedded computer is making their position. Companies, such as ADL Embedded Solutions; Systel, In.; and Acura Embedded Systems Inc., address the needs of above mentioned applications as well as industries including oil & gas, defense, process automation, unmanned systems, and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). Massive applications of rugged embedded computer would continue to drive the market.

Rugged Embedded Computer Market: Product Type

Based on product type, the fan-less embedded computers segment dominated the rugged embedded computer market in 2019. The robust engineering competencies of this type of embedded computers help end users overcome the challenges faced while reliability computing and validation, industrial board designing, and turnkey product customization. IIoT control systems, mining and manufacturing, large-scale processes, complex excavators, and outdoor visual monitoring systems are the prime applications of fan-less embedded computers.

The List of Companies – Rugged Embedded Computer Market

ACURA EMBEDDED SYSTEMS INC, ARBOR TECHNOLOGY CORP, Cincoze Co., Ltd., Crystal Group, Inc., MICROMAX TECHNOLOGY, Neousys Technology, Siemens AG, SINTRONES TECHNOLOGY CORP, and Systel, Inc. are among the leading players operating in the market.

The market players focus on new product innovations and developments by integrating advanced technologies and features in their products to gain a competitive edge.

In 2020, Cincoze, introduced GM-1000 rugged GPU computer model, with 9th/8th Generation Intel CPU; it supports one MXM GPU module expansion.

In 2020, TSINTRONES introduced VBOX-3121, SBOX-2621 and SBOX-2601 for the 6th Generation Intel Core CPU. Based on the customer needs, each product has two options for the case size: 250 × 167.6 × 54 mm (for i7 and i5) and 182mm × 167.6mm × 54 mm (for i3 and C1).

In 2019, Neousys Technology introduced the Nuvo-8000 series of industrial-grade fan-less expansion box PCs, with up to 5 PCIe/PCI slots; they support Intel 9th/8th Generation Core i processors.

