Ceramic Matrix Composites Market 2022| Emerging Technologies and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2028

Latest market study on “Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product (Oxides/Oxide, Carbon/ Silicon Carbide, Silicon Carbide/ Silicon Carbide, Carbon/ Carbon); End-use Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Energy, And Power, Automotive, Industrial, Others) And Geography”, Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMCs) are the materials consisting of a ceramic matrix combined with ceramic oxides or carbides. Ceramic materials are inorganic and nonmetallic solids, which are crystalline. They exhibit improved crack resistance and do not rupture easily under heavy loads as compared to conventional technical ceramics. The global ceramic matrix composites market is accounted to US$ 8,560.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 18,485.0 Mn by 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Under the product segment, the oxide/oxide segment accounted for the largest share in the global ceramic matrix composites market. The oxides ceramic matrix composites are gaining increasing importance as a mainstream material alternative for the high-temperature components, mainly in the industrial, advanced energy and aerospace sectors. These materials are known to compete with other alternatives such as titanium in terms of cost-reductions. The oxide ceramic matrix composites have significant potential in the oxidation sensitive component applications. The demand for oxide ceramic matrix composites has been growing considerably in the aerospace sector for turbine engines and other high-temperature components.

CMC applications in the defense industry include helicopter rotor blades, ballistic protection plates, control surfaces, radomes, doors, and fuselages. The major growth drivers for this market include the increasing use of lightweight and high-performance materials in defense programs, as well as the growing need for lightweight materials in ballistic protection solutions. Also, properties like high-temperature performance, better wear resistance, and excellent compressive strength have increased the use of CMC for body armor in the defense industry. The implementation of Nano-technology in ballistic protection materials and a growing focus on stealth technology for military aircraft these are emerging trends with a direct impact on the dynamics for composites in the defense industry.

The market for global ceramic matrix composites is concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the key players in the global ceramic matrix composites market include COI Ceramics, Inc., General Electric Company, Lancer Systems, SGL Carbon, Rolls-Royce Plc, CoorsTek, Inc., Applied Thin Films Inc., Ultramet, CFCCARBON CO,. LTD, and Matech, among others.

Impacts of Covid-19 on the Market

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘ceramic matrix composites market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of COVID -19 Situation.

Market Insights

Rapid growth in the automotive sector across developing economies has led to the growth of ceramic matrix composites market

The high-temperature resistance and high tensile strength of ceramic matrix composites make it ideal for automotive applications. Automotive manufacturers prefer to use ceramic matrix composites in their automotive engine components. This has led to the growth of the ceramic matrix composites market. Ceramic matrix composites are durable, lighter, and can withstand very high temperatures. They are heat-resistant and can operate with little or no cooling, thus reducing the use of cooling air in engines. These features of ceramic matrix composites projected to replace conventional alloys and metal components in automotive engines, which helps to reduce the weight of automobiles and achieve higher efficiency. The automobile industry in developing economies such as China, India & Japan is outpacing at a higher rate. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, China continues to be the world’s largest vehicle market, with a rise of 3.19% in the annual production of motor vehicles. Factors such as reduced tariffs on imported cars and auto parts coupled with the increase in production of personal passenger cars and commercial vehicles will drive the demand for ceramic matrix composites in the automobile industry to drive the growth of the ceramic matrix composites market.

