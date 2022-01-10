Thermoplastic Pipe Market Astonishing Growth with Top Influencing Key players Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc., Aetna Plastics Corp., Airborne Oil and Gas, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Georg Fischer Piping Systems

The various properties of thermoplastic pipes such as flexibility, chemical resistance, high strength, greater flow, and rust-resistant features which makes it more usable among the number of application that drives the growth of the thermoplastic pipe market. Increasing acceptance of these pipe in oil and gas also thermoplastic pipes are preferred over metal pipes due to its properties, which propels the growth of the thermoplastic pipe market. The growing acceptance of thermoplastic materials in engineering processes and developing large diameter pipe applications is another factor that fuels the growth of the thermoplastic pipe market.

The benefits offered by thermoplastic pipes, such as lightweight, low installation cost, corrosion resistance is propelling the growth of the thermoplastic pipe market. A growing number of horizontal wells during oil and gas activities is further booming the growth of the thermoplastic pipe market. However, high production cost and rising safety concern is the key hindering factor for the growth of the thermoplastic pipe market. The increasing application of the thermoplastic pipe in the oil and gas, chemical, mining and dredging, and municipal sector owing to its unique properties that are expected to drives the growth of the thermoplastic pipe market.

The “Global Thermoplastic Pipe Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the thermoplastic pipe industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview thermoplastic pipe market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global thermoplastic pipe market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading thermoplastic pipe market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the thermoplastic pipe market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global thermoplastic pipe market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The thermoplastic pipe market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Thermoplastic Pipe Market – Companies Mentioned:

1. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.

2. Aetna Plastics Corp.

3. Airborne Oil and Gas

4. Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

5. Cosmoplast Ind. Co. (Harwal Group of Companies)

6. Georg Fischer Piping Systems

7. IPEX Group

8. Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co.

9. Simtech

10. TechnipFMC plc

