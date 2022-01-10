Drill Pipe Market Trends and Recent Developments by 2028 – DP-Master Manufacturing (S) Pte Ltd., Drill Pipe International LLC, National Oilwell Varco, Oil Country Tubular Limited, Premier Drill Products

Drill pipe is a hollow, thin-walled pipe that is used for drilling. Growing demand for petroleum products across the globe is rising the expansion of drilling activities that propel the growth of the drill pipe market. The necessity of a drill pipe for drilling is driving the growth of the drill pipe market. The increasing production and exploration of an oil filed are rising demand for the drill pipe that anticipating the growth of the drill pipe market.

The rapid expansion of offshore exploration is a rising demand for the drilling equipment that is positively impacting the growth of the drill pipe market. Increasing investments in the oil and gas sector, coupled with ongoing production and exploration of unconventional resources, including tight gas and shale, drives the growth of the drill pipe market. The increasing energy consumption from regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and among others, are expected to bolster the growth of the drill pipe market.

The “Global Drill Pipe Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the drill pipe industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview drill pipe market with detailed market segmentation by product, application, and geography. The global drill pipe market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading drill pipe market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the drill pipe market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global drill pipe market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The drill pipe market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Drill Pipe Market – Companies Mentioned:

1. DP-Master Manufacturing (S) Pte Ltd.

2. Drill Pipe International LLC

3. National Oilwell Varco

4. Oil Country Tubular Limited

5. Premier Drill Products

6. RK Pipe and Supply, LLC.

7. Shanghai Hilong Drill Pipe Co., Ltd.

8. Tejas Tubular Products, Inc.

9. Texas Steel Conversion, Inc.

10. TMK Group

– The Report Provides qualitative and quantitative trends of global Drill Pipe Market across offerings, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography.

– The report starts with the key takeaways (chapter two), highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global Drill Pipe Market

– Chapter five discusses the global Drill Pipe Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2028.

– Chapter six to nine discuss Drill Pipe Market segments by offerings, deployment Type, and industry vertical across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. They cover market revenue forecast, and factors driving and governing growth.

– Chapter twelve provides the detailed profiles of the key companies operating in the global Drill Pipe Market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

– Chapter thirteen, i.e. the appendix is inclusive of a brief overview of the company, glossary of terms, research methodology, contact information, and the disclaimer section.

