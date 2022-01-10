North America Smart Clothing Market Covid-19 Impact | Analysis By Current Industry Status & Growth Opportunities And Top Key Players 2027 | Sensoria Inc., Under Armour, Inc., WEARABLE X

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Smart Clothing Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Smart Clothing Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The smart clothing market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 491.84 million in 2019 to US$ 2438.87 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Smart clothing is designed and manufactured with the integration of smart technologies to offer fabric with different functionality. The growing use of smart clothing across sectors such as healthcare, military, sports, and defense can influence market growth over the coming years. Increasing injury cases during sports activities coupled with increased investments in the military & defense sector may increase demand for the product. High demand for body activity monitoring via sensors can stimulate market growth. Growing consumer awareness about fitness is likely to fuel market growth. Shifting athletes’ preference for smart clothing to prevent possible injuries and boost their performance may spur market growth over the forecast period. The growth of the North America smart clothing market is also led by escalating spending by sectors, such as healthcare, sports & fitness, and the fashion industry sector.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Smart Clothing Market.

Major Key players covered in this report:

Carre Technologies Inc. (Hexoskin)

Sensoria Inc.

Under Armour, Inc.

WEARABLE X

Jabil Inc.

Siren Care, Inc.

Google LLC

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Smart Clothing Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the North America Smart Clothing Market segments and regions.

The research on the North America Smart Clothing Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Smart Clothing Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Smart Clothing Market.

