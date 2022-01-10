South and Central America Embolization Agents Market to See Profit with an increasing CAGR Value of 6.7% during 2021-2028| Abbott; Boston Scientific Corporation; Cook Medical LLC; DePuy Synthes; KANEKA CORPORATION

The embolization agents market in South and Central America is expected to grow from US$ 167.17 million in 2021 to US$ 262.40 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “South and Central America Embolization Agents Market” and forecast to 2028. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the South and Central America Embolization Agents Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2028.

The increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Brazil, Peru, Chile, Ecuador, and Venezuela is likely to have negative impact on the South and Central America embolization agents market. For instance, in Brazil, the number of cases has reached ~18,513,305, with 516,119 deaths, as per the world meter data of June 2021. With the onset of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increasing number of cases in the South American countries. According to the International Council of Nurses, the number of deaths of health professionals in Brazil are greater than the numbers in other countries, which can be associated with the high transmission of the virus. As Brazil has many populated regions with small houses with 6-7 people per house, the virus has spread rapidly. Currently, the countries in this region are rapidly increasing its clinical programs to fight against the novel coronavirus. In this scenario, Brazil is facing enormous difficulties in the management of cancer, head and neck surgeries, chronic neurological disorders such as brain aneurysms, and headache and neurodegenerative diseases. Due to inadequate monitoring, many patients end up being admitted to emergency departments due to decompensation of their cancer and neurological disease. During the pandemic, patients with cancer and stroke, as well as other neurological conditions, have been arriving late at the hospital, and the treatment procedures of such patients fall outside the therapeutic window for acute intervention. In addition, the country also faced difficulties in obtaining beds in the intensive care unit for management of these disease amid the COVID-19 crisis. These factors are limiting the South and Central America embolization agents market growth.

Major key players covered in this report:

Abbott; Boston Scientific Corporation; Cook Medical LLC; DePuy Synthes; KANEKA CORPORATION; Medtronic; Merit Medical Systems Inc; Stryker Corporation; and Terumo Corporation

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the South and Central America Embolization Agents Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the South and Central America Embolization Agents Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

The research on the South and Central America Embolization Agents Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the South and Central America Embolization Agents Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2028. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the South and Central America Embolization Agents Market.

