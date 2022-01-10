South America Metabolomics Services Market to See Profit with an increasing CAGR Value of 18.9% during 2021-2028| BASF SE, biocrates life sciences ag, Creative Proteomics, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center

The metabolomics services market in SAM is expected to grow from US$ 36.89 million in 2021 to US$ 123.94 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.9% from 2021 to 2028.

The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the South America Metabolomics Services Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2028.

Major countries included as a part of analysis for South America includes Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of South America. The growth of the market for the metabolomics services in the region is attributed to the aging population, flourishing diagnostics market and growing initiatives of the major players in the medical device industry. Furthermore, the prevalence of chronic diseases that demands for promising diagnostic test options is one of the factors that contributes to the growth of the market in the region. The market in this region expected to grow at CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Brazil’s 70% of pharmaceutical business is dependent on imports of pharmaceutical products. For instance, in 2019, medicines worth US$ 7 billion were imported, of which biological medicines were worth US$ 2 billion, i.e., 30% of the total import. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has offered vital growth opportunities for the domestic production of medicines to Brazil and various countries across the world. Associations in Brazil such as the Brazilian Association of Generic Medicines Industries (PróGenlicos) and FarmaBrasil Group (GFB) state that the country can produce nearly 75% of the total demand for medicines in the country. Therefore, it is expected to increase the demand for pharmaceutical intermediates in the country. Also, in 2019, the country has imported a significant number of biological products or immunotherapeutic drugs worth US$ 1 billion. Thus the country has great potential market for the companies operating in the related markets to establish their business units in the county to facilitate growth to the market players and the industry. Rising incidences of cancer is the major factor driving the growth of the SAM metabolomics services market.

Major key players covered in this report:

BASF SE, biocrates life sciences ag, Creative Proteomics, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, and RTI International

The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the South America Metabolomics Services Market segments and regions.

