Asia-Pacific Automotive Radar Market revenue to cross $4,261.7 million by 2027, Says Business Market Insights

The automotive RADAR market in APAC is expected to grow from US$ 1,722.3 million in 2019 to US$ 4,261.7 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2020 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights Asia-Pacific Automotive Radar Market report 2027, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR.

Asia-Pacific Automotive Radar Market research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources.

Some of the companies competing in the Asia-Pacific Automotive Radar Market are:

Aptiv Plc Continental AG Denso Corporation HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co. Nidec Corporation Robert Bosch GmbH Tung Thih Electronic Co Ltd Valeo Veoneer Inc ZF Friedrichshafen AG

The report scrutinizes different business approaches and frameworks that pave the way for success in businesses.

Regional Asia-Pacific Automotive Radar Market Research Report 2027 carries in-depth case studies on the various countries which are involved in the Asia-Pacific Automotive Radar Market. The report is segmented according to usage wherever applicable. Important contents analyzed and discussed in the report include market size, operation situation, and current & future development trends of the market, market segments, business development, and consumption tendencies.

Market Introduction:

Based on country, the APAC automotive radar market is segmented into Australia, China, India, Japan, and South Korea. APAC is estimated to hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the region is also anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR rate. The presence of vast automotive manufacturing industry in the region, particularly in China, is fueling the automotive radar market growth in the region. Moreover, rising awareness among the middle-class population regarding vehicle safety is another significant factor propelling radar systems’ deployment in mid-range passenger cars. The demand for automotive radars in APAC is bolstered by the stringent government regulations on vehicle safety. Moreover, countries such as Japan and India manufacturers of the premium cars. Also, the automotive industry in APAC significantly invests in R&D on autonomous vehicles, which is bolstering the growth of the market. APAC countries are increasingly implementing intelligent transport systems (ITS) as they improve road safety, ensure smoother traffic, reduce environmental burdens, and stimulate regional economic activity. The advancements in transportation systems, along with the mounting importance of car safety, are propelling the adoption of advanced technologies such as automotive radar in vehicles. Also, high resolution radar systems coming into limelight is going to bolster the demand for automotive radar in the coming years, which is further anticipated to drive the APAC automotive radar market.

Asia-Pacific Automotive Radar Market – By Range

Long Range Radar (LRR) Medium Range Radar (MRR) Short Range Radar (SRR)

Asia-Pacific Automotive Radar Market – By Application

Adaptive Cruise Control Autonomous Emergency Braking Blind Spot Detection Forward Collision Warning System Intelligent Park Assist Others

The scope of the Report:

The report segments the regional Asia-Pacific Automotive Radar Market based on application, type, service, technology, and region.

