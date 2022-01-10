Europe Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market Will Generate Record Revenue by 2027 Covid-19 Analysis | Mulesoft, LLC, SPS Commerce, Inc., TrueCommerce Inc., IBM Corporation, Cleo

The Europeelectronic data interchange market is expected to reach US$13,326.9millionby 2027 from US$6084.0million in 2019; it is projected to witnessa CAGR of 10.8% from 2020 to 2027

According to The Business Market Insights “Europe Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market” report 2027, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Europe Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market Research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Europe Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

Some of the companies competing in the Europe Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market are

Mulesoft, LLC

SPS Commerce, Inc.

TrueCommerce Inc.

IBM Corporation

Cleo

The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Data Masons Software LLC

Crossinx GmbH

EDICOM

Comarch SA.

The rising adoption of digital finance is impacting the financial services industry in Europe. The digital finance comprises a wide-range of products, processes, applications, and business models, which are transforming the traditional ways of offering banking and financial services to its customers. Rapid rise

in the investmentsin new and advanced technologies has allowed the financial institutes to adopt electronic data interchange (EDI) solutions. These solutions and new tools provide easy ways to make payments, investments, and money transfer.

EUROPEELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE MARKET SEGMENTATION

Europe Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market – by ComponentSolutions

Services

Europe Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market – by TypeDirect EDI

EDI via AS2

EDI via VAN

Mobile EDI

Web EDI

EDI Outsourcing

Others

