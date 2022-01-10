COVID-19 Impact North America Event Management Software Market Forecast by 2027: Active Network, Arlo, Attendify, Aventri, Bizzabo, Cvent, Dean Evans and Associates

The North America event management market is accounted to US$ 1.82 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 5.12 Bn by 2027.

“North America Event Management Software Market” study by The Business Market Insights provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

The government has increased their budgets, and, alongside, their demands have raised, these factors have facilitated the growth of a professional industry for event management. Currently, events have been used as a new form of tourism; it helps to gather visitors to an area and bring economic benefits. Due to the growing events industry in the region, marketers are looking for appropriate tools to track their event programs from end to end. Nowadays, with the rising investment in events, and the development of technology and data, businesses are highly focused on adopting event management software to plan and manage their business events. This has led to increase in the growth of North America event management market.

Leading North America Event Management Software Market Players:

Active Network

Arlo

Attendify

Aventri

Bizzabo

Cvent

Dean Evans and Associates, Inc.

Eventbrite, LLC

Grenadine Technologies Inc.

Zerista, Inc.

North America Event Management Software market – Regional Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the North America Event Management Software market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the North America Event Management Software Market. The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

Reason to Buy

Highlights key business priorities in order to guide the companies to reform their business strategies and establish themselves in the wide geography.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth regional market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those restraining the growth at a certain extent.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

