North America Visual Analytics Market Size and Growth Opportunities with COVID19 Impact Analysis | Top Companies ADVIZOR SOLUTIONS, INC., ALTERYX, INC., IBM CORPORATION

The North America Visual analytics market is expected to grow from US$ 858.1 Mn in 2017 to US$ 2279.8 Mn by the year 2025. This represents a CAGR of 13.1% from the year 2018 to 2025.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Visual Analytics Market” and forecast to 2025. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Visual Analytics market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2025.

Major key players covered in this report:

ADVIZOR SOLUTIONS, INC.

ALTERYX, INC.

IBM CORPORATION

MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED

ORACLE CORPORATION

QLIK TECHNOLOGIES INC

SAP SE

SAS INSTITUTE INC.

Tableau Software

TIBCO SOFTWARE INC.

Visual Analytics is defined as the science of analytical reasoning, coupled with interactive visual interfaces. Visual analytics solutions assist the business owners to present the complex data in visual form and gain insights into the complex problems. Visual Analytics solutions also enable users to generate impactful visualizations and assists in identifying new opportunities in the business. Large organizations are actively focusing on adoption of robust visual analytics tools as they deal with a massive amount of data. Large organizations utilize visual analytics procedure and tools to analyze the massive amounts of data to gain insights and make decisions to achieve the long term objectives.

The research on the North America Visual Analytics market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Visual Analytics market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2025. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

NORTH AMERICA VISUAL ANALYTICS MARKET – SEGMENTATION

North America Visual Analytics Market by Deployment Model

Cloud

On-Premise

North America Visual Analytics Market by Business Function

Sales and Marketing

Operations

Finance

Supply Chain

Information Technology

CRM

Human Resources

Others

With COVID-19, the entire workforce has experienced a transition toward remote working, paving a way for North America Visual Analytics solution and hardware products. The reduced travel time and cost, the importance of involving employees in determining strategic goals, and the rising need for virtual meeting rooms have overall increased the spending of companies on North America Visual Analytics solutions.

