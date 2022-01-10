Asia Pacific Maritime Real-time Positioning System Market to Witness an Impressive Growth during the Forecast Period 2020-2027 by Envision Enterprise Solutions America Inc., Intrasys (Pte.) Ltd., Martek Marine

The APAC maritime real-time positioning system market is expected to grow from US$ 35.19 million in 2019 to US$ 371.22 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 34.7 % from 2020 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Asia Pacific Maritime Real-time Positioning System Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Asia Pacific Maritime Real-time Positioning System market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Major key players covered in this report:

Envision Enterprise Solutions America Inc.

Intrasys (Pte.) Ltd.

Martek Marine

ORBCOMM Inc.

VECTOR INFOTECH PTE LTD.

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Escalation in use of RFID in shipping industry is expected to accelerate the APAC maritime real-time positioning system market. Marine companies and vessel manufacturers across the APAC are embracing digitalization to transform their maritime processes for achieving high operational throughput and for increasing their profits. For instance, the maritime industry across APAC is using RFID technologies to navigate and manage their vessels in waterways. The enterprises are executing RFID technology to solve staggering losses, cargo threats, piracy, and other problems. In the current scenario, RFID technology successfully gets utilized in numerous maritime business process areas and gives real value to the vessel companies or end-users.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Asia Pacific Maritime Real-time Positioning System market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Asia Pacific Maritime Real-time Positioning System market segments and regions.

The research on the Asia Pacific Maritime Real-time Positioning System market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Asia Pacific Maritime Real-time Positioning System market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Asia Pacific Maritime Real-time Positioning System market.

