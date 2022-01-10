Europe Automated Parking System to Witness Highest Growth in CAGR of 14.2% in Upcoming Years 2021-2028| Business Market Insights

The Europe Automated Parking System Market is expected to grow from US$ 494.42 million in 2021 to US$ 1,256.09 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2021 to 2028. Robotic garages and robotic parking; garages equipped with robotics are anticipated to become increasingly popular over the next several years as they store and retrieve vehicles in a secure, space-efficient manner. As large cities report the shortage of rooms, the popularity of automated garages is rising rapidly owing to their space management capabilities. Robotic parking systems eliminate the requirement of human interference to fit vehicles into tightly packed cubicles, and they require enough room for robots to move.

Europe Automated Parking System Market research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges.

An automated parking system expands a parking lot’s capacity, improves parking efficiency, lowers greenhouse gas emissions, avoids car theft, and enhances safety and convenience. According to the INTRIX survey, an average German driver spends 41 hours per year looking for a parking spot. The cost of wasted fuel, time, and emissions are estimated to be over USD 45 billion. The rising population places significant strain on parking infrastructure, necessitating the expansion of existing infrastructure in metropolitan areas. Furthermore, rising per capita income and improved lifestyles have increased the demand for personal mobility, resulting in increased automobile sales in metropolitan areas.

The report scrutinizes different business approaches and frameworks that pave the way for success in businesses. The report used expert techniques for analyzing the Europe Automated Parking System Market; it also offers an examination of the regional market. To make the report more potent and easy to understand, it consists of infographics and diagrams. Furthermore, it has different policies and development plans which are presented in summary. It analyzes the technical barriers, other issues, and cost-effectiveness affecting the market.

Europe Automated Parking System Market Segmentation

By Component

Hardware

Software

By Platform

Semi-automated

Fully-automated

By Automation Level

Palleted

Non-palleted

By End-User

Commercial

Residential

Mixed-use

