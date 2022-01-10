Driving Apparel Market 2028 By Product Type, Material, Distribution Channel and Geography | The Insight Partners

Scope of the Report:

Driving apparels include clothing, footwear, protection gears, and other accessories specially designed for motorcycle and car racers. These apparel ensures safety and comfort while driving the vehicle. Driving apparels are designed for both men and women racers. Clothing such as jackets ensure optimum body temperature and control sweat formation which provides comfort to the drivers. Moreover, helmets provide safety while driving which protects the motorcyclist from accidents and other injuries. Footwear ensure the safety and comfort of feet.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Driving Apparel Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the consumer goods industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the driving apparel market with detailed market segmentation by product type, material, distribution channel, and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading driving apparel market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Consumer Goods. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Driving Apparel market globally. This report on ‘Driving Apparel market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcases market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Competitive scenario:

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Drivers

Rising incidences of accidents while driving is the key factor driving the market growth

Growing number of motorcyclists and racers across the globe is also boosting the product demand

Rising awareness about the safety measure while driving owing to increasing number of accidents worldwide is also boosting the product demand.

Restraints

High product price and availability of cheap and local products may hinder the market growth

MARKET PLAYERS:

Dainese S.p.A

Alpinestars

SCOTT Sports SA

FOX

OMP RACING S.p.A.

LeMans Corporation

LEATT

REVZILLA

STUDDS Accessories Ltd.

Aero Design & Mfg. Co.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

1.What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Driving Apparel market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Driving Apparel market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Driving Apparel market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Driving Apparel Market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

