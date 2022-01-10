Industrial Inkjet Printers Market Development Trends, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2028

Scope of the Report:

The industrial inkjet printers market was valued at US$ 9,176.42 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 15,376.76 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Industrial inkjet printing uses inkjet technology to print or deposit materials as a part of the manufacturing process of a product on a production line. The idea is similar to that of a desktop inkjet printer, but the scale is vastly different in terms of machine size and speed, as well as the diversity of fluids that must be deposited. The industrial inkjet printers are majorly used for labelling and coding a product. The rising global packaging industry, combined with the faster operating speeds provided by industrial inkjet printers, is anticipated to increase the use of industrial inkjet printers in packaging.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Consumer Goods. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Industrial Inkjet Printers market globally. This report on ‘Industrial Inkjet Printers market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcases market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Competitive scenario:

Several manufacturers in the market are engaging in research and development to provide technologically advanced products; thus, this factor is driving the growth of the Industrial Inkjet Printers market. However, high maintenance charges may restrain the growth of the Industrial Inkjet Printers market. Furthermore, the rising trend of home brewing in various countries is the major factor anticipated to witness massive demand during the forecast period.

This research provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the Industrial Inkjet Printers Market in Global and Regional Level (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges), forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region and segment; regional market positions; segment and country opportunities for growth; New product developments, strengths and weaknesses, brand portfolio; Marketing and distribution strategies; challenges and threats from current competition and prospects; Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

by Technology

CIJ Printers

DOD Inkjet Printers

Industrial Inkjet Printers Market – by End User

Food and Beverages

Automobile

Packaging

Cosmetic

Medical

Others

MARKET PLAYERS:

Anser Coding

Beijing Hi-Pack Coding

Citronix

Control Print

Domino

Ebs Ink Jet Systeme

Hitachi

Iconotech

ITW Company

Kba-Metronic

Keyence

Kortho

Leibinger

Linx

Markem-Imaje

Matthews Marking Systems

Squid Ink Manufacturing

United Barcode Systems

Videojet

Weber Marking

Zanasi

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

1.What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Industrial Inkjet Printers market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Industrial Inkjet Printers market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Industrial Inkjet Printers market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Industrial Inkjet Printers Market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

