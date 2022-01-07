The door and window automation market is expected to grow from US$ 18,422.22 million in 2021 to US$ 26,198.66 million by 2028

According to our latest market study on “Door and Window Automation Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Component, Product Type, and End-User,” the market was valued at US$ 18,422.22 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 26,198.66 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Door and window automation systems allow doors to open automatically in response to the presence of a person approaching. Automated doors can be swinging or sliding, and they come in several styles. They can have motion sensors positioned above the doors to detect approaching people, or they can have weight sensors under the floor on the way to the entrance. They can be made of glass, aluminum, wood, or plastic, among other materials.

A sensor is present in the automated door which detects when the door needs to be opened. The sensor delivers a signal to the door operating mechanism when it senses a trigger. The mechanism opens the door after receiving that signal. The majority of automated doors now have motion-detecting sensors. Most motion detectors detect movement using microwave pulses or passive infrared (PIR) sensors. Access control or video intercom system can also identify when automatic doors should open. The door opens by receiving a signal from an access control system rather than by sensing motion or pressure. A keycard, a fob, a smartphone, or any other device programmed with the access control system can send such a signal.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Door and Window Automation Market

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively influenced the door and window automation business due to the closure of many factories, restrictions on the supply chain, and obstacles in international trade. Several business units lowered their manufacturing capacity in early 2020 due to the rising shortages of door sensors and reducing market potential for door and window automation. However, the door and window automation market gained momentum in Q3 of 2020 due to the ease of lockdown measures across the globe, which would drive market growth in the coming years.

The rise in Demand from End-Use Industries

Due to the benefits offered by automated doors and windows, they are witnessing a growing demand from numerous end-use industries. Educational facilities, airports, residential buildings, healthcare facilities, entertainment centers, public transit systems, industrial production units, and hotels and restaurants, among others, make up the end-user category. For instance, automatic door sensors enable automatic doors to operate hands-free, making them ideal for hospitals and food factories where sanitization is a must. As an increasing number of automatic doors are being incorporated in hospitals, the rise in the healthcare sector is directly proportional to the growth of the door and window automation market.

ABB, Allegion plc, Assa Abloy AB, Came S.p.A., Honeywell International Inc., Insteon, Nabtesco Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and GEZE GMBH. are the key players profiled in the global door and window automation market.

The market players focus on new product innovations and developments by integrating advanced technologies and features to compete with the competitors.

In September 2021, Arran Isle, a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of door and window hardware in the UK and Ireland, signed a definitive agreement to be acquired by ASSA ABLOY.

