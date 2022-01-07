The electrode foil market is expected to grow from US$ 13,671.21 million in 2021 to US$ 18,490.99 million by 2028

According to our latest market study on “Electrode Foil Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Industry Type, State, Material, Range, Application, and Geography,” the market is expected to grow from US$ 13,671.21 million in 2021 to US$ 18,490.99 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Electronic systems are increasingly becoming thinner and smaller with rising storage capacity and computing power demand. The need for high-speed data communication, energy generation, miniaturization, and increased transmission and storage capability is creating drastic changes in the development of electronic components. Electrode foils are widely utilized for manufacturing advanced electronic components. Usually, an electrode foil is made of copper, aluminum, or nickel, coated with ceramic and metal particles. Such foils are utilized as current electrodes in respective electrolytic capacitors to reduce the capacitor’s size and increase the output discharge. Electrolytic capacitors are required in numerous applications, including computer motherboards and power supplies where low resistance and high capacitance are needed in small volume packages.

According to the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, the Indian appliance and consumer electronics market accounted for US$ 10.93 billion in 2019. This market is expected to reach US$ 21.18 billion by 2025. Popular consumer electronics include laptops, mobile phones, tablets, television sets, and many other products. The requirement for home appliances, such as air conditioners, washing machines, dishwashers, and refrigerators, is increasing substantially. Smartphones shipment across the world is estimated to be over 1.4 billion units by 2023. This rise in demand is expected to improve the requirement for electrode foil need in PCBs of smartphones.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Electrode Foil Market

The continuous growth in the number of COVID-19 infected patients compelled government authorities to impose stringent lockdowns across the US and other regions during the first two quarters of 2020. The manufacturing sector experienced notable losses due to temporary factory shutdowns and low production volumes, which hindered the growth of the automotive, electronics & semiconductor, and retail sectors. Moreover, the social or physical distancing measures had put limitations on the operations of logistics and other service providers. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, lower-income and old buyers seemed to be less optimistic toward expenditure on nonessentials and their spending declined by around 9% in 2020 as compared to 2019.

Rising Use in Lithium-Ion Batteries

The need for lithium-ion batteries is growing notably in various parts of the world. A few of the typical applications of lithium-ion batteries include laptops, mobile, power backups, uninterruptable power supplies, consumer electronic goods, energy storage systems, and electric mobility. The requirement for electric vehicle lithium-ion batteries in China is predicted to account for around 700 GWh by 2030. Such a high requirement represents approximately half of the global requirement for electric vehicle lithium-ion batteries in 2030. Also, with the growing disposable income in many developing countries of the Asia Pacific and the rising demand for tablets, personal computers, and consumer electronics products is expected to rise in coming years. Thus, the growing consumer electronics and automotive sector drives the demand for nickel, copper, and rolled copper alloy anode foils to manufacture lithium-ion batteries. Thus, the increasing requirement of uninterruptable power supplies in the manufacturing sector and growing investment in the lithium-ion batteries sector are anticipated to positively impact the global electrode foil market.

Here we have listed the top Electrode Foil Market companies in the world:

Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation; Industrie De Nora S.p.A.; TDK Corporation; Targray Technology International Inc.; KDK Corporation; NICHICON CORPORATION; JAPAN CAPACITOR INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.; SATMA PPC; TBEA Co., Ltd.; and Xinjiang Zhonghe Co., Ltd. are among the major companies operating in the electrode foil market.

Players operating in the electrode foil market adopt strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and market initiatives to maintain their positions in the market. A few developments by key players are listed below:

In 2021, for low voltage, KDK Corporation introduced U199 etched and formed foils, U191 etched and formed foils, and LM108EF2 etched and formed foils.

