The embedded non-volatile memory market is projected to reach US$ 2,406.26 million by 2028 from US$ 82.94 million in 2021

According to our latest market study on “Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type and Industry,” the market was valued at US$ 82.94 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2,406.26 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 61.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Since the introduction of flash memory in the early 1980s, the semiconductor industry has seen a lot of developments. The expansion of the consumer electronics market drives the demand for Flash memory, making it a significant component of the semiconductor industry. Over the next few years, the memory market is likely to undergo significant changes, with more dense and dependable technologies challenging the dominant NAND Flash memory found in SSDs and embedded in mobile devices. New specifications are currently being developed by the server, storage, and application vendors to improve the way their products interact with NVM.

The constant generation of new mobile devices fuels the expansion of embedded non-volatile memory products. In 2021, 30-nm node technologies are ramping up, 20-nm node technologies are transitioning to mass production, and a 10-nm node technology is developing to fulfill the demand. Furthermore, to serve a massive amount of data correspondence, the future market requires high-speed operation up to about 1,500 MB/s. These factors are fueling the production of consumer electronics, thereby boosting the demand for embedded non-volatile memory market

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market

Post lockdown, the embedded non-volatile memory market is witnessing an increasing demand for digital devices. North America is among the eminent regions in adopting smart or IoT-based devices due to favorable infrastructure that supports high-speed internet services. The adoption of 5G network has driven the embedded non-volatile memory market growth post lockdown. The COVID-19 outbreak has a major impact on manufacturing facilities as production capacities were lowered. The constant demand for electronics helped the market to resume growth. For instance, in December 2020, Qualcomm Inc, a leading manufacturer of microprocessors, predicted that the shipments of 5G smartphones will double by 2022 owing to increasing 5G network deployment. The adoption of 5G smartphones is increasing after the lockdown period; whereas, during the lockdown, it certainly hampered the embedded non-volatile memory market growth in a negative manner.

Here we have listed the top Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market companies in the world:

eMemory Technology Inc.; GlobalFoundries; Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited; Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Limited; Everspin Technologies, Inc.; Microchip Technology Inc.; Samsung Foundry; Texas Instruments Incorporated; Tower Semiconductor; and United Microelectronics Corporation are among the key players profiled during the study of the embedded non-volatile memory market.

Product development is the commonly adopted strategy by companies to expand their product portfolio. eMemory Technology Inc.; GlobalFoundries; Microchip Technology Inc.; Texas Instruments Incorporated, and United Microelectronics Corporation are among the key players who implement various growth strategies to enlarge their customer base, gain significant market share and maintain their brand name globally. A few of the recent key developments in the market are as follows:

In 2021, Tower Semiconductor, the world’s leading foundry for high-value analogue semiconductor solutions, and Quintessent, a pioneer in laser integration with silicon photonic integrated circuits, announced a partnership to develop the world’s first Silicon Photonics (SiPho) process with integrated quantum dot lasers, addressing optical connectivity in the AI/ML and disaggregated computing (datacenter) markets.

In 2019, GlobalFoundries announced its plans to build a new fab in Upstate New York in a private-public partnership to support semiconductor manufacturing in the US.

