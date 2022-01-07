Touch-Based Affective Computing Market Risk, Competitive Strategies & Regional Outlook from 2021-2028

The Touch-Based Affective Computing Market Research study 2021-2028 enhances the decision making capabilities and helps to create potent counter strategies to obtain competitive advantage says a latest research report at The Insight Partners. The Touch-Based Affective Computing Market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.

Touch-based technologies play a vital role in the implementation of affective computing solutions. A full-fledged solution typically requires hardware components, such as sensors, storage devices, and cameras, to capture facial expressions and physical gestures. It may also require the users to make certain gestures by touching the device or via the controller connected to the device. Some of the most common gesture-based or touch-based technologies deployed to detect or monitor human gestures include gyroscopes, accelerometers, or a combination of both.

Major Players Covered In This Report:

IBM

Microsoft

Eyesight Technologies

Affectiva

NuraLogix

Gestigon GmbH

Crowd Emotion

Beyond Verbal

nViso

Cogito Corporation

The global touch-based affective computing market is segmented on the basis of type, application.

On the basis of type, market is segmented as body posture, physiological test, other.

On the basis of application, market is segmented as healthcare, media and advertisement, automotive, others.

Touch-Based Affective Computing Market Segmented by Region/Country:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Central & South America

