North America Trekking Rucksack Market 2021 Huge Demand in Globally with Profiling Key Players Arcteryx, Deuter Sport GmbH, Osprey Packs, Inc., HYPERLITE MOUNTAIN GEAR, GRANITE GEAR LLC

The trekking rucksack consumption of North America has been one of the highest in the world as the region consists of popular trekking trails. The Colorado Rocky Mountains and the pacific crest trail to the Appalachian Trail are some of the famous trekking destinations attracting people from North America as well as all over the world. The large prevalence of trekking groups presents in the region ensure continuous inflow of numerous people for trekking, therefore positively affecting the consumption of trekking rucksacks. As per a report published by outdoor industry association, thirty-four percent of outdoor consumers come from cities. The outdoor consumer group comprises of active, ethnically diverse, and young people who spend the most on outdoor gears. Moreover, older citizens are also getting involved in the outdoor activities to keep their health in check, wherein smaller treks are now witnessing greater popularity in the region. Additionally, parents are encouraging kids to take part in outdoor activities such as trekking as a part of healthy lifestyle.

Key companies profiled in this research study are:

Arcteryx Deuter Sport GmbH Osprey Packs, Inc. HYPERLITE MOUNTAIN GEAR GRANITE GEAR LLC Equip Outdoor Technologies UK LTD Mufubu

North America Trekking Rucksack Market Segmentation:

North America Trekking Rucksack Market – By Capacity

Upto 24 litres

25-50 litres

More than 50 litres

North America Trekking Rucksack Market – By Material

Nylon

Polyester

Canvas

Others

North America Trekking Rucksack Market – By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

Others

North America Trekking Rucksack Market – By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

North America is one of the worst-affected economies due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The US has the highest number of confirmed cases of coronavirus among all key countries in the region. This has negatively impacted the consumer goods industry in the region which is due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on supply & distribution chains, and nationwide lockdown. However, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 186.6 million people in the US were fully vaccinated by on 7th October 2021. The government is also planning to revive their operations soon. Slowly and gradually manufacturing units are being operationalized as well as various industries are recovering which will have a positive impact on the trekking rucksacks market.

