Europe Tunnel Sensor Market recent Report with Increasing Revenue US$ 1,622.8 million by 2027 and CAGR 5.6%| CODEL International Ltd., ACOEM, Trolex Ltd.

Europe Tunnel Sensor Market recent Report with Increasing Revenue US$ 1,622.8 million by 2027 and CAGR 5.6%

In terms of revenue, the Europe tunnel sensor market was valued at US$ 1,064.7 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period to reach US$ 1,622.8 million by 2027. The rising levels of industrialization and urbanization in developing countries due to population growth coupled with tunnel infrastructure upgradation and growing tunnel safety regulations in developed regions are some of the key factors that are expected to boost the growth of tunnel sensor market over the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

The increasing trend of smart city development across countries and adoption of tunnel automation systems further fueling the market demand of tunnel sensors globally. Despite being positive growth outlook, the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to negatively affect the global economy and thus affecting the business activities and company revenues in the tunnel sensor industry worldwide. The business lockdowns, travel bans, event cancellations, and supply chain disruptions in various countries are anticipated to affect the future growth of Europe tunnel sensor market, especially in year 2020 and 2021.

Top Leading Europe Tunnel Sensor System market Players:

Bristol Industrial & Research Associates Ltd. CODEL International Ltd. DURAG GROUP ACOEM Geonica Trolex Ltd. Safibra, s.r.o. SICK AG

Tunnel sensors play a crucial role in any tunnel safety system by sensing and monitoring various important parameters such as ventilation, air quality, visibility, and lighting. Based on solutions, the Europe tunnel sensor market is segmented into visibility monitoring, air flow monitoring, air quality monitoring, filter monitoring, fire monitoring, and others. Visibility monitoring sensors are essential to ensure safety in road and rail tunnels, and these sensors work on the principle of optical transmission. These are designed and manufactured to sense the tunnel atmosphere and monitor pollution levels in the tunnel environment.

With the rising density of traffic in road tunnels, the need for measuring the levels of pollutants inside the tunnels is crucial. The tunnel visibility, based on light scattering technique, is measured by evaluating the concentration of nitrogen oxide (NO) and carbon monoxide (CO) inside the tunnel using electrochemical sensors. The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Europe Tunnel Sensor System Market. The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

