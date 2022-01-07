North America Braking Resistors Market To Generate Revenue Of US$ 3,310.3 million in 2027 With CAGR of 4.5% By Business Market Insights

The braking resistors market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 2,397.1 million in 2019 to US$ 3,310.3 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Braking Resistors Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Braking Resistors market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

A braking resistors or dynamic braking resistors (DBR’s) work as alternative current (AC) variable frequency drives (VFDs) to disintegrate energy generated in the motor with the help of braking torque applied to stop the engine. This resistors has its application in the DC bus, which requires a voltage of around 800 volts when the braking conditions are applied. Dynamic braking resistors are used in DC drive systems and inverters, and also used as the electric traction motors in the railroad vehicle as generators while slowing down the locomotive.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Braking Resistors market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the North America Braking Resistors market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

ABB Bonitron, Inc REO AG Sandvik AB Schneider Electric Toshiba International Corporation Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Yaskawa Electric Corporation

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Braking Resistors market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the North America Braking Resistors market segments and regions.

North America Braking Resistors Market Segmentation

North America Braking Resistors Market – By Resistor Element Type

Wire-wound Edge-wound Stamped Grid Others

North America Braking Resistors Market – By End User

Oil and Gas Mining, Marine Automobile and Railway Energy Others

The research on the North America Braking Resistors market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Braking Resistors market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Braking Resistors market.

