Astonishing Demand of Asia-Pacific Cellular Rubber Market and Future Drives By Top Players ERIKS, Polymax Ltd, Ridderflex, Rogers Corporation, W. KÖPP GmbH & Co. KG

The APAC cellular rubber market is expected to grow from US$ 2,223.74 million in 2021 to US$ 3,126.00 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2028.

Cellular rubber is a type of foam rubber with a closed cell structure. The cells of cellular rubber are not interconnected and, thus, offer beneficial properties to the material. Cellular rubber is completely impenetrable, light in weight, compressible, waterproof, dustproof, has a self-adhesive layer, and is cheaper than sponge rubber. It is highly resistant to ageing, temperature, oils, and offers low thermal conductivity. Owing to these beneficial properties, cellular rubber is being widely used in varied application industries, such as construction, automotive, aerospace, marine and railways, consumer goods, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), electrical enclosures and control panels. Primarily, it is used for sealing, isolating, insulation, confinement, rattle prevention, and shock absorption in in all these applications. It is a dense material and can be compressed with low pressure to create a seal. The closed cell structure of cellular rubber does not allow gases or liquids to penetrate. Such a wide application scope of cellular rubber is amongst the main determinants that are driving the growth of the APAC cellular rubber market significantly.

Asia-Pacific Cellular Rubber Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

ERIKS

Polymax Ltd

Ridderflex

Rogers Corporation

KÖPP GmbH & Co. KG

APAC Cellular Rubber Market – By Product Type

Sheets

Rolls

Others

APAC Cellular Rubber Market – By Material

NBR

Neoprene

EPDM

Silicone

Others

APAC Cellular Rubber Market – By End User

Automotive

Electronics

Aerospace

Others

The APAC cellular rubber market is segmented into China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, and the Rest of APAC. The regional market is projected to witness remarkable growth in the near future due to the rapidly expanding consumer electronics industry in China, Japan, and South Korea. China is one of the largest consumer electronics markets across the world, closely followed by Japan and South Korea. Due to the high concentration of consumer electronics manufacturers in APAC, the demand for cellular rubber is expected to grow significantly in this region over the forecast period.

In terms of product type, the sheets segment accounted for the largest share of the APAC cellular rubber market in 2020. In terms of material, the EPDM segment held a larger market share of the APAC cellular rubber market in 2020. Further, the automotive segment held a larger share of the APAC cellular rubber market based on end user in 2020.

