North America School Furniture Market Astonishing Growth in 2022 with top key players Fleetwood Furniture, Herman Miller, Inc, KI, Steelcase Inc, Virco, Inc

NORTH AMERICA SCHOOL FURNITURE MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Material

Wood

Metal

Plastic

Others

By Product Type

Benches and Chairs

Desks and Tables

Storage Units

Others

By Distribution Channel

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

Contracts/ Bids

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Market Overview and Dynamics:

The North America school furniture market was valued at US$ 2,206.93 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 2,991.56 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2021 to 2028. Construction of schools in the region is expected to increase, owing to a rapid increase in population. Increasing focus on the educational sector across rural and urban areas and compulsory basic education schemes provided by governments across the region are boosting the growth of the construction of schools. According to a research study, in 2018, around US$ 98.9 billion was spent on education infrastructure projects across North America, which signifies almost a 10% spending increase since 2017. With aging school facilities, changes in building safety codes, over-crowded classrooms, and advances in technology, region officials face the dilemma of either upgrading or investing in new infrastructure. Governments and societies in the region strive to develop their education systems, as well as ensure that all students could go to school and acquire the knowledge and skills, they need to lead productive and healthy lives. To improve educational quality, education infrastructure should be upgraded.

