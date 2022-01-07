North America Luxury Pens Market Unexpected Growth Seen in Worldwide with Top Key Players A. T. Cross Co. LLC., Faber-Castell, Grayson Tighe, HUGO BOSS, Montblanc International

The North America luxury pens market is a highly fragmented market with the presence of considerable regional and local players providing numerous solutions for companies investing in the market arena. A luxury pen is a type of premium product, which possesses unique features and is customizable as per customer preferences. Such pens are designed to provide better quality and comfort, along with adding to royalty as an added aesthetic. The demand for luxury pens is rising with the shift in lifestyle patterns backed by the rise in disposable income in the developed countries. At present, owning a luxury pen is considered a status symbol, especially among the elite class. Additionally, the look and attractiveness associated with a luxury pen help to convey a royal appeal. Companies specializing in luxury pens are focused on luring people with their designer finish and high-end quality. In the current era, the focus has been shifted toward authenticity mixed with craftsmanship, which is effectively promoting the demand for luxury pens.

key companies profiled in North America Luxury Pens Market are:

A. T. Cross Co. LLC.

Faber-Castell

Grayson Tighe

HUGO BOSS

Montblanc International

Conklin Pens

Fisher Space Pen

Bentley Motors

Parker

Waterman

North America Luxury Pens Market Segmentation

North America Luxury Pens Market -By Product Type

Ball Point Pens

Fountain Pens

Roller Ball Pens

Multifunctional Pens

Others

North America Luxury Pens Market -By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

Others

North America Luxury Pens Market – By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

In North America, the US has reported a huge number of COVID-19 cases, which led to the discontinuation of several business operations, including luxury pens manufacturing. The shuttering of office, schools, and colleges during the pandemic period, along with significant fall in the production of luxury stationery items, has severely impacted the demand for luxury pens in North America. However, as the economies are planning to revive their operations, the demand for luxury pens is expected to rise in the region. However, the focus over just-in-time production is another concerning factor hindering the market growth. In addition to the increasing literacy rates in emerging countries, the growing prominence of luxury fountain pens and significant investment by prominent manufacturers in new product launch would continue to boost the growth for the luxury pens market in North America in the coming years.

Market Overview and Dynamics:

The luxury pens market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 594.80 million in 2021 to US$ 841.42 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028. A luxury pen is considered as one of the precious timeless gifts to commemorate a special occasion. For instance, a luxury pen act as a memorable graduation gift or a royal signature tool for a person and can also act as a status symbol in an office. A fancy pen helps to convey a sense of professionalism and promotes a person’s confidence. At present, business firms are investing in personalized luxury pens to gift to their business partners and employees. Additionally, they are among the preferred giveaway items at trade shows, corporate events, seminars, and conferences. Now-a-days gifting a luxury pen to employees as a way to acknowledge their accomplishments is gaining prominence in the corporate environment. For instance, gifting a premium executive pen to employees who have been associated with the company for a longer period or to the person who outperforms their targets, helps to promote employee motivation.

