Artist Grade Acrylic Paints Market: Global Opportunities, Sales Revenue, Development Strategy, Emerging Technologies, Regional Trends, Competitive Landscape and Potential of Industry Till 2028

The artist grade acrylic paints market was valued at US$ 925.24 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1,348.62 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Artist grade acrylic paints are highly pigmented and produce bright colors on a wide range of surfaces, including canvas, metal, glass, and wood. These paints are known for their high-quality pigments and are available in a range of consistency. Artists prefer acrylic paints over oil paints because of their convenience, low maintenance, exceptional lightfastness, and flexibility. Moreover, artist grade acrylic paints are also gaining popularity over oil paints owing to their affordability and low toxicity.

The key players operating in the artist grade acrylic paints market include Acrylicos Vallejo; Colart International Holdings Ltd.; Da Vinci Paint Co.; Daler-Rowney Ltd.; Decoart, Inc.; Derivan Pty Ltd.; Lukas; Pebeo; Royal Talens BV; and Sennelier.These players heavily focus on product innovation strategy to attract large consumer groups across different regions and enhance customer satisfaction.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Artist Grade Acrylic Paints market Trends. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Artist Grade Acrylic Paints market segments and regions.

Researchers also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent regulatory changes and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Consumer Goods Industry. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Artist Grade Acrylic Paints market globally. This report on ‘Artist Grade Acrylic Paints market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Based on product type, the artist grade acrylic paints market is categorized into fluid acrylics, heavy-body acrylics, and others. The heavy-body acrylics segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. The fluid acrylics segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Heavy body acrylics are acrylic paints with a thick, smooth, and buttery consistency (like oil paints) that retain brushstrokes and promote color blending and mixing. They are usually available in either jars or tubes. The heavy body acrylics include the widest variety of unique pure pigments in an acrylic emulsion available to professional artists. These artist grade acrylic paints offer superior permanency and lightfastness. There are no extenders, fillers, toners, pacifiers, or dyes added. The heavy body acrylics contain no matting agents and can retain brush strokes or palette knife marks on the canvas. They are thixotropic, which means that when brushing or stirring, the paints lose viscosity and feel much thinner. The heavy body acrylics retain great flexibility when dry, considerably lessening the possibility of cracking, which occurs in other synthetic and natural polymer systems. Besides, these paints can be mixed with other paint lines, including high flow acrylics, fluid acrylics, paste paints, high load colors, and matte acrylics. These factors are predicted to bolster the heavy body acrylics segment growth during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the artist grade acrylic paints market is categorized into supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others. The supermarkets & hypermarkets segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. The online retail segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Online portals such as Amazon and eBay have boosted the growth of the artist grade acrylic paints market, as online retailing lessens the operation cost of the manufacturers and allows them to reach targeted customers. Moreover, consumer online marketing has the added benefit of varied payment options, home delivery, and attractive discounts; and it is convenient for the customers. Buyers opt for online shopping as it saves time, money, and effort for shopping compared to other distribution channels. These portals also offer complete information about the product, such as product description, application, user’s review, and user guide, which helps the buyer compare different products briefly and choose the product wisely. For instance, Amazon offers artist acrylic paints of various brands. The product contains details such as paint type, item volume, item weight, product dimensions, brand, special offers and product promotions, best sellers rank, customer reviews, and other information.

Artist Grade Acrylic Paints Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

