High Speed Cable Market is Anticipated to Record a Valuation of US$ 17,110.52 million by 2028, a Recent Study by The Insight Partners

According to our latest market study on “High Speed Cable Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type and Application,” the market was valued at US$ 10,731.30 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 17,110.52 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2028.

The implementation of 5G is expected to address the growing need for robust communication to streamline and optimize various digital operations. The greater amplitude of 5G wavelength supports high-speed data transmission; however, with the 5G connectivity, signals cannot be transmitted over a long distance, as that with 3G and 4G. An efficient 5G infrastructure network requires a large number of cell towers. These cell towers utilize various high-speed cables for the transmission of signals. The telecom market players across the world are heavily banking upon the next generation of telecommunication infrastructure. According to Cisco, 5G would offer a 13-times higher speed than the average mobile connection. It will also offer higher bandwidth; network slicing; and enhanced artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR), and cloud computing capabilities. Also, the cable TV, telecom, and broadband infrastructure is already established in most of the countries, which is likely to streamline and expedite the deployment of high-speed cables. As per the forecasts of Ericsson, there would be 3.5 billion 5G subscriptions by 2026. Moreover, the deployment of 5G services by telecom operators in the US, Canada, western European countries, Japan, China, Australia, etc., have already begun. Thus, with the growing penetration of 5G, the high-speed cables market players are expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years.

With an increase in the importance of technologies, many governments and private organizations are talking about initiatives for the development of smart cities. Smart cities are characterized by intelligent traffic management, intelligent utility management, intelligent dwellings and workplaces, connected public services, and others. They use information and communication technologies (ICT) to provide better public wellbeing, service levels, economic development, and sustainability. Furthermore, enhanced safety levels, efficient public utilities, improved public transport services, efficient energy utilization, economic development opportunities, and data-driven decision-making are a few of the other benefits of smart cities. Smart cities utilize wired and wireless internet infrastructure along with various connected devices such as cameras, sensors, recorders, and other smart devices. Connected devices deployed in smart cities would also require data centers for supporting various digital operations. For setting up the internet infrastructure and establishing data centers, high-speed cables are used at a large scale. Thus, the growing need for the optimum utilization of resources is paving a way for smart cities, which is expected to propel the high-speed cable market growth in the future.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on High-Speed Cable Market

According to Electronic Components Industry Association, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in disruption in the supply chain, cancellations of events, and delay in product releases and other industry activities. Several manufacturers had to temporarily halt their manufacturing units owing to containment measures and raw material shortage. Further, the manufacturers of various electronic and semiconductor products including high-speed cables experienced delays in lead times, which has negatively affected the supply chain of the high-speed cable market. This has had a negative impact on the high-speed cables market growth in 2020. However, the supply chain of high-speed cable started to stabilize from late Q4 of 2020 as economics reopened and the high-speed cable market gain positive traction from 2021

Elevating Number of Internet Connections Fuels Growth of High-Speed Cable Market

With the emergence of the metaverse, the internet is set become a paramount component of human society. The number of internet users is rising with the growing affordability of the internet and connected devices. According to the Statist data, as of January 2021, there were 4.66 billion internet users in the world, constituting 59% of the global population. Denmark, the UAE, and Sweden have the highest internet penetration rate. Further, till 2020, APAC had the largest number of ~2.5 billion of online users, while Europe ranked second with ~728 million internet users. In 2020, China had the highest number of internet users in the world, followed by India and the US. Moreover, digitalization and internet services are in an initial phase in the MEA and SAM countries, among others. High-speed cables are among the most crucial components used for the establishment of a communication infrastructure as these cables are used for setting up cell towers and providing broadband connections to routers. The rising number of internet users is further encouraging various industries to transform their businesses by deploying digital platforms. The COVID-19 outbreak has propelled the telecommunications industry with the surge in remote working and learning practices. According to Cisco, the world is expected to have more than 500 billion internet-enabled devices, including 50 billion IoT devices by 2030. Thus, the rising number of internet users will propel the deployment of communication infrastructure, subsequently flourishing the high-speed cable market growth.

Type-Based Market Insights

Based on type, the high-speed cable market is segmented into direct attach copper (DAC) cable, PCIe cable, SAS cable, active electrical cable (AEC), active copper cable (ACC), active optical cable (AOC), and others. The direct attach copper (DAC) cable segment led the market in 2020. Direct-attach copper (DAC) cable is made of Twinax copper and assembled with swappable and fixed transceiver modules, such as QSFP, QSFP28, and SFP+. Unlike other cables, the direct attach copper cable is offered in a fixed length (i.e. less than 15m) and used for directly connecting ports between active equipment servers, storage, switches, and routers. The speed of the data rate can vary from 10G to 100G, and 100G of data rate can only transmit up to 5m using direct attach copper cable. Owing to a shorter length, the direct attach copper cable is used for connecting equipment located with close proximity and is considered extremely reliable, and thus is widely used for data center application. The growing use of cloud solutions owing to cost and convenience factor propels the deployment of data centers across the world, which drives the growth of the high-speed cables market.

The List of Companies – High Speed Cable Market

Amphenol ICC; Axon’ Cable; Carlisle Interconnect Technologies.; HPL; LEONI AG; NVIDIA CORPORATION; Samtec; Shenzhen Sopto Technology Co., Ltd.; TE Connectivity Corporation; and JPC Connectivity are among the key players profiled during the study of the high-speed cable market. In addition, several other important market players were studied and analyzed during the course of this market research study to get a holistic view of the global market and its ecosystem.

The players operating in the high-speed cable market focus on strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and market initiatives to maintain their positions in the market. A few developments by key players are listed below:

In 2021, Credo announced the first offering of 800G HiWire active electrical cables for next-generation decentralized data centers and AI servers.

In 2020, Broadcom and Microsoft joined the HiWire Consortium, which is developing active cable standards for data centre copper connectivity with speeds of 400 and 800 gigabits per second.

