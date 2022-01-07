Impact of COVID-19 on Global Automotive Wheel Coating Market CAGR Analysis, Demand, Growth Factors, and Leading Manufacturers 2022

“The ongoing report included by Automotive Wheel Coating Market gives an itemized record of the drivers and restrictions in the worldwide Automotive Wheel Coating Market . The examination report, title “”Worldwide Automotive Wheel Coating Market 2022″” presents a thorough interpretation of the general market. Automotive Wheel Coating is used to enhance the durability and the appearance of a vehicle. It also helps in protecting the vehicle from extreme temperature, UV radiation and acid rain. Various types of technology are used by automotive wheel coating such as waterborne, solvent-borne, powder and UV-curved coating. Increasing demand of powder coating because of its superior characteristics such as flexibility of color change and lower VOCs will have a positive influence in automatic wheel coatings market.

The major driving factor fueling the growth of automotive wheel coating is increase in demand for all weather automotive wheel coating because of bad weather and roads whereas the high cost associated with automotive wheel coatings can act as the restraining factor in the market. Increasing consumer preference towards improved exterior look of cars is expected to witness the growth of automotive wheel coatings over the forecasted period.

The key Profiled are

PPG Industrial Coatings, BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V., DuPont, Dupli-Color, The Eastwood Company, Performance Paints Ltd, Mile High Powder Coating, Inc., Nordson Corporation and Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.

The impact on the market and individual segment of the COVID-19 crisis is explored in the report. It includes a detailed overview of existing and potential consumer developments about the impact of the pandemic on the consumer. The report is updated due to the pandemic, with the latest economic scenario and dynamic changes in market trends.

“