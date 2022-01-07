Analysis of COVID-19 on North America Food Pathogen Testing Market 2020 by Scope, Size, Share, Overview, Supply Demand and Shortage, Trends, Demand, Forecast to 2027

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Food Pathogen Testing Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Food Pathogen Testing Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The Food Pathogen Testing market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 1796.97 million in 2019 to US$ 3230.99 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2020 to 2027.

The North America region includes developed economies such as the US, Canada, and Mexico. A large number of domestic and international food and beverage companies have a strong foothold in North American. Moreover, rapid growth in the food and beverage industry in developed countries such as the US and Canada is expected to boost the food pathogen testing market in the upcoming years. The food and beverage companies operating in the region are continuously enhancing the overall business processes to meet the rising customers’ demands in the best possible way. Growing food pathogenic reactions and technological advancements in the food testing industry provides a growth opportunity for the key players operating in the market.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts a SWOT analysis to evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Food Pathogen Testing market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the North America Food Pathogen Testing Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

SGS SA

Bureau Veritas

Intertek Group Plc

Eurofins Scientific

Nérieux NutriSciences

ALS Limited

Microbac Laboratories

FoodChain ID Group Inc.

The study conducts a SWOT analysis to evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Food Pathogen Testing Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the North America Food Pathogen Testing market segments and regions.

North America Food Pathogen Testing market, by Type

E. coli

Salmonella

Listeria

Campylobacter

Others

North America Food Pathogen Testing market, by Technology

Traditional Technology

Rapid Technology

North America Food Pathogen Testing market – by Food Type

Meat and Poultry

Processed Food

Fruits and Vegetables

Dairy

Cereals and Grains

The research on the North America Food Pathogen Testing market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Food Pathogen Testing market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Food Pathogen Testing market.

