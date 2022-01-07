Development in Pen Needles  Market 2021 Analysis and Futuristic Trends by 2025

Pen Needles Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, Therapy, and Length the global pen needles market was valued at US$ 1,603.8 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 2,280.6 Mn by 2025.

The pen needles attached to injection pens have been found to be re-used by the patients at a significant rate. One of the major reason behind this reuse is known to be the cost of these needles. According to a survey conducted by BD in determining the pattern of pen needle usage among population in 2014-2015, 23.3% participants in the survey reported reuse of pen needles due to the price of these needles as well as for cost-saving purposes. Thus, the market launch of affordable yet efficient pen needles is expected to be one of the potential opportunities that can be utilized by the market players to increase their sales and thereby establish a significant position in the highly competitive pen needles market.

BD, Novo Nordisk A/S, YPSOMED AG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Owen Mumford, Ltd., HTL-Strefa S.A., Ultimed, Inc., Terumo Corporation, Allison Medical, Inc., and Artsana S.p.A. among others.

According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) Europe, in 2017, there were 7.476.800 cases of diabetes in Germany. Moreover, approximately 270,000 new cases are recorded in Germany each year. This is expected to drive the market for overall pen needles in this country. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the market owing to factors such as increasing focus of market players developing novel products at affordable prices, developing healthcare infrastructure and massive pool of diabetic prevalent population.

Standard

Safety

Insulin

GLP-1

Growth Hormone

4mm

5mm

6mm

8mm

10mm

12mm

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Biotechnology, medical devices, pharma Industry, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Pen Needles market globally. This report on ‘Pen Needles market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

