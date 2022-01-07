Europe Hot Melt Glue Gun Market Trends 2021 – Industry Growth Forecast 2028

The hot melt glue gun market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 89.49 million in 2021 to US$ 124.43 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Some of the companies competing in the Europe Hot Melt Glue Gun Market are:

M Steinel Deluxe Packaging Bühnen GmbH & Co. KG Adhesive Technologies, Inc. Arkema Ellsworth Adhesives Ratiobond Klebesysteme Gmbh

Market Introduction:

The Europe hot melt glue gun market is a highly fragmented market with the presence of considerable regional and local players providing numerous solutions for companies investing in the market arena. The growing need for environment friendly and user-friendly products has resulted in advancements in adhesive dispensing equipment. Manufacturers are concentrating on developing products that are both user-friendly and environmentally friendly. The growing emphasis on manufacturers to innovate new technology in order to generate products that comply with new environmental standards has driven them to innovate and develop the existing technologies. Further, cordless hot glue guns are a quick and easy technology that makes adhesive bonding between surfaces such as paper, wood, plastic, metal, cloth, and others. Cordless glue guns also allow users to move around the workspace freely, eliminating the need to plug in at all times. After charging their batteries and preheating the adhesive, these handy gadgets can work cordlessly for varied lengths of time. Furthermore, DIY hobbyists and crafters rely on the handy equipment for a variety of creative tasks and home repairs. For instance, Robert Bosch Power Tools GmbH developed a cordless glue pen that can melt up to six glue sticks at once, allowing for continuous project work with only one battery charge. Some of the advantages of this gun include a quick heat up time of only 15 seconds before use, an adjustable designed pen shape that fits comfortably in the hand, and the ability to gluing virtually all materials including textile, paper, wood, plastic, metal, stone, and is an ideal solution for decorations, repairs, and gluing almost any material. In addition, Adhesive Technologies (AdTech) manufacturer of hot melt adhesives and glue gun uses drip- less technology for their line of hot glue guns used for the craft industry. Therefore, products innovation in adhesives dispensing equipment is expected to have a positive impact on the hot melt glue gun market.

Europe Hot Melt Glue Gun Market – By Gun Type

Corded Cordless Hybrid

Europe Hot Melt Glue Gun Market -By Application

Packaging Construction Automotive Furniture Footwear Electronics Others

