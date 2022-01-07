North America Education and Learning Analytics Market Projected to Register 19.9% CAGR to 2027 | Ellucian Company L.P., Blackboard Inc., Alteryx Inc.

The education and learning analytics market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 1245.6 Mn in 2019 to US$ 5133.3 Mn by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.9% from 2020 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Education and Learning Analytics Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Education and Learning Analytics Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Learning analytics has emerged from varied branches of science, including psychology, statistics, sociology, data mining, information science, and machine learning, to understand data collected during teaching, learning, and education administration, among other services. Thereby, learning analytics signify analysis of a huge volume of data originated and gathered from several sources by students and researchers for evaluating the performance assessment of students. Usually, learning analytics is restricted to evaluate student performance; however, with growing progress in the market, it has extended to business enterprises as workforce management. Additionally, learning analytics use social network analysis to assess student-to-student as well as student-to-teacher relationship and support interaction sessions for recognizing student performance Thus, the increasing demand for quality assurance and quality improvement in education system and also the increasing adoption of advanced technology among educational institutes in developing countries is anticipated to drive the education and learning analytics market.

Get Sample Copy of this North America Education and Learning Analytics Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00012820

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Education and Learning Analytics Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the North America Education and Learning Analytics Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

NORTH AMERICA EDUCATION AND LEARNING ANALYTICS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Component

Software

Services

By Application

Performance Management

Operations Management

Budget and Finance Management

People Acquisition and Retention

Curriculum Development and Intervention Management

By End-user

Academics

Corporate

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Company Profiles

Watershed Systems, Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Ellucian Company L.P.

Blackboard Inc.

Alteryx Inc.

InetSoft Technology Corp.

Saba Software, Inc.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Education and Learning Analytics Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the North America Education and Learning Analytics Market segments and regions.

Order a Copy of this North America Education and Learning Analytics Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00012820

The research on the North America Education and Learning Analytics Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Education and Learning Analytics Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Education and Learning Analytics Market.

About Us:

Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.

Contact US:

Business Market Insights

Phone: +442081254005

E-Mail ID: [email protected]

Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/

LinkedIn URL: https://www.linkedin.com/company/business-market-insights/