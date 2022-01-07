Work Instruction Software Market to Grow at a CAGR of 17.4% to reach US$ 1468.41 Million from 2020 to 2027

The work instructions software market is expected to grow from US$ 551.41million in 2021 to US$ 1,468.41 million by 2027. The Work instructions software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

The key factor driving the market is constantly changing business and production complexities. The adoption of mixed model production process to enhance the overall organization’s manufacturing productivity is creating the need for enhanced training and development among employees. This is thus, fueling the adoption of work instruction software across the manufacturing sector. The need for employee training to improve the productivity is leading to the adoption of technologically advanced solutions across the enterprises. The increased complexity in working process across industries such as manufacturing, automotive, healthcare, and retail are rising the demand for work instructions among employees and labourers to perform their task independently and efficiently. For instance, Augmentir, Inc. offers artificial intelligence powered connected workforce platform to help employees with digital workflows and remote guidance throughout the work process.

Work Instructions Software Market – Company Profiles

Dozuki

eFlex Systems

Hexagon AB

Lifecycle Technology Ltd

Livepro Knowledge Management

Optel Software

ScreenSteps, LLC

SwipeGuide

Visual Knowledge Share Ltd.

Zaptic

It is becoming apparent with the COVID-19 pandemic spreading across the world that few can escape its scope, presenting significant challenges to all industries. However, the major application of the software is in the manufacturing sector where the same is applied for imparting training to the employees regarding the functioning of certain machineries. Thus, the closure of all manufacturing units across both developed and developing nations are expected to impact the growth of the work instruction software market negatively.

Based on deployment type, the work instruction software is segmented into on-premise and cloud. The cloud-based solutions are expected to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Furthermore, the work instruction software market based on organization size is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. Large enterprises accounted for the major share in the market. The global market for work instruction software has been segmented into five major regions— North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM.

Players operating in the Work instructions software market focus on strategies, such as market initiatives, acquisitions, and product launches, to maintain their positions in the work instructions software market. A few developments by key players of the work instructions software market are:

In April 2020, SwipeGuide partnered with XMReality to deploy Digital Work Instructions using remote support.

In October 2019, Georg Fischer Signet implemented Lifecycle Technology Ltd’s AssemblyX for work instrumentation.

Work Instructions Software Market – By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premise

Work Instructions Software Market – by Organization Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Work Instructions Software Market – by Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Russia

UK

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of MEA

SAM

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of SAM

