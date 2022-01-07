User Research Repositories Software Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Cloud-Based and On-Premises) and Application (Government, Retail and eCommerce, Healthcare and Life Sciences, BFSI, Transportation and Logistics, Telecom and IT, Manufacturing, and Others)

The user research repositories software market is expected to grow from US$ 120.68 million in 2021 to US$ 364.00 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Research repositories is a centralized place to store the research data and organize it for easy access. User research repositories software enables the research team to discover insights beyond single research studies, ensuring the consistency of research. The user research repositories software facilitates the search and discoverability of research data, allowing cross-referencing and meta-studies. This software enables the researchers to incorporate multiple feedback sources, improving the research quality due to the broad inclusion of user perspectives. Furthermore, different steps in the research process, including planning, taking notes, transcribing interviews, collecting highlights, analyzing gathered information, clustering information, translating information into insights, and preparing engaging and rich reports, involve a broad range of tools and contexts switches. The repositories software combines analysis and repository in a single tool and minimizes separate tool switches to reduce the research time and improve the quality of results. Additionally, the software allows multi-disciplinary researchers or stakeholders to analyze research data collaboratively, both on-premises and remotely, leading to increased awareness for user research and better results through diverse views.

User Research Repositories Software Market – Company Profiles

Crayon Bits, LLC

Usertimes Solutions GmbH

Tetra Insights, Inc.

Savio Technology Inc.

Reveall B.V.

Productboard, Inc.

UserZoom

Dovetail Research Pty. Ltd.

Condens Insights GmbH

Aurelius Lab, LLC

Market Insights–

Rising Demand from UX-Centric Tech Start-ups

The US is a home to the most significant number of startups (63,703), followed by India (8,301) and the UK (5,377). Presently, 7.1% of the startups worldwide operate in the Fintech industry, followed by Life Sciences and Healthcare (6.8%), Artificial intelligence (5.0%), Gaming (4.7%), Adtech (3.3%), and Edtech (2.8%). These startups are developing their products considering the users requirements. For creating the optimum user-oriented design, in-depth research becomes crucial. The right user research can save ample time, money, and effort for the startup by reducing the scope of customer dissatisfaction. The UX research helps study and evaluate the target audience by understanding their behavioral patterns, experience, interaction, and emotion toward the product developed by the startup. Being at the early stage of the market cycle, startups require to create a database or repositories for storage, access, and analysis of the entire user data created during the product development process. Furthermore, all stakeholders, such as managers and designers, utilize the research data and collaborate their actions in a well-organized platform. User research repositories software plays a crucial role in the systematic management and collaboration of information and assists in a startup’s product development. Therefore, the rising number of startups and the vital requirement of product developers to access research data are driving the market growth.

Players operating in the user research repositories software market are mainly focused on the development of advanced and efficient products.

In 2021, Boulder-based Tetra Insights, a research operations platform, announced that it raised a US$5 million Series A round from Access Venture Partners. The investment will accelerate the company’s growth and development of its proprietary technology.

In 2021, Productboard, a customer-centric product management platform that empowers teams to deliver the right products to market faster, announced that it raised US$72 million in Series C funding led by Tiger Global Management with participation from existing investors Index Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, Sequoia Capital, and Bessemer Venture Partners.

In 2021, Zeroheight announced that it raised a US$ 10 million Series A funding round led by Tribe Capital, with participation from Adobe, Y Combinator, FundersClub, and Expa, as well as angel investors including Tom Preston-Werner (co-founder of GitHub), Bradley Horowitz (VP Product at Google), Irene Au (built and ran UX design for Google), and Nick Caldwell (VP Engineering at Twitter).

In 2020, Experience Dynamics was awarded a Top 1000 Global company recognition by the independent Washington DC-based business to business rating company Clutch. The award adds Experience Dynamics to a list of global companies providing exceptional consulting services in digital transformation and user experience design.

In 2019, USER partnered with Singapore University of Technology and Design to provide a free workshop on user experience and the Singapore market for Estonian, a creative design center for designs, entrepreneurs, and the public sector.

In 2018, Fuel Cycle, a leading all-in-one market research solution, announced a new strategic partnership with UserZoom, a leading UX insights company in UX research and usability testing, to optimize research capabilities in user experience. UserZoom’s mission is to scale UX research through speed and automation, which carefully aligns with Fuel Cycle’s commitment to empower continuous research that is up-to-speed with the demanding and ever-changing global market.

The user research repositories software market has been segmented as follows:

User Research Repositories Software Market – by Type

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

User Research Repositories Software Market – by Application

Government

Retail and eCommerce

Healthcare and Life Sciences

BFSI

Transportation and Logistics

Telecom and IT

Manufacturing

Others

User Research Repositories Software Market – by Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Australia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Singapore

Rest of APAC

Middle East Africa (MEA)

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of SAM

