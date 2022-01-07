B2B Food Marketplace Platforms Market Size, Scope & Analysis by 2028

The B2B food marketplace platforms market is expected to grow from US$ 22728.6 million in 2021 to US$ 71628.0 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2021 to 2028.

The B2B food marketplace platforms are being propelled forth by an increasing number of small and medium businesses. Small and medium-sized firms are expanding rapidly, particularly in India, South Africa, and Russia. Initiatives such as Make in India and Start-up India have resulted in a growing number of start-ups in nations that use internet marketplace to do business, thereby boosting the market growth. Due to lower communication and infrastructure costs, established organizations and major corporations are gravitating toward the online marketplace. B2B food marketplace platforms allow organizations to reach out to more clients, resulting in essential exposure to the firm. The rising importance of online marketing tools, such as Google advertisements and Facebook advertisements, is also driving the B2B food marketplace platformsmarket

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on B2B Food Marketplace Platforms Market

The B2B food marketplace platform market players also experienced a slowdown in the volumes attributing to the fact that the production units were operating with a limited workforce. This has had a negative impact on the truck refrigeration market. The food & beverages industry is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, shutdown of production plants, etc., because of this pandemic. The shutdown of various plants and factories in leading regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South and Central America, and the Middle East, and Africa has affected the global supply chain and negatively impacted the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of various goods. All these factors are anticipated to affect the food & beverages industries in an adverse manner and thus act as restraining factor for the growth of B2B food marketplace platform markets in the coming months.

The players operating in the B2B food marketplace platforms market focus on strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and market initiatives to maintain their positions in the market. A few developments by key players are listed below:

In 2021, B2B grocery delivery startup Jumbotail Technologies said that it had raised $14.2 million in a funding round dubbed ‘Series B3’, completing a targeted $25 million investment round.

In 2020, FoodMaven announced partnership with The Annex by Ardent Mills (The Annex), to sell its transitional wheat flour to FoodMaven’s foodservice customers. FoodMaven and Ardent Mills have been collaborating since past several years to offer grains and flours to customers in Colorado.

The global B2B food marketplace platforms market has been segmented as follows:

Global B2B Food Marketplace Platforms Market – by Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Global B2B Food Marketplace Platforms Market – by Food Category

Chilled & Dairy

Grocery

Beverages

Others

Global B2B Food Marketplace Platforms Market – by Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Russia

UK

Spain

Belgium

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

India

Japan

Australia

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Nigeria

Morocco

Turkey

UAE

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South & Central America (SAM)

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of SAM

