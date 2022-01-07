Global Personal Safety Alarms Market To Be Driven By The Increasing Demand For Child Safety Alarms In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Personal Safety Alarms Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global personal safety alarms market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, distribution channel and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 9%

The growing need for child safety alarms is driving the market. In 2020, North America held the greatest share of the industry. Sales of personal safety alarms have surged in the United States and Canada as crime rates have risen.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Personal safety alarms are standalone or app-based devices that generate a piercing sound when a button or pin is pressed or withdrawn.

On the basis of type, the market covers:

• Mobile Phone App

• Stand-Alone Devices

• Vehicle Based

Based on distribution channels, the market is segmented into:

• Online

• Offline

The major regional markets include:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The global personal safety alarms market is being driven by rising safety concerns. The growing popularity of speciality stores is assisting in the increasing sales of personal safety alarms via the offline channel. The market in North America and Europe is being driven by the growing need for safety among the elderly in the United States and the United Kingdom. Furthermore, in North America, the thriving e-commerce business is fuelling demand for personal safety alarms.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are BASU Corporation, Doberman Security Products Inc, JNE Security Ltd, Mace Security International Inc (OTCMKTS: MACE), SABRE – Security Equipment Corp, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

