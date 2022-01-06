Automotive Parts Packaging Market Size 2021 Industry Growth Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend Forecast to 2027

The Automotive Parts Packaging Market was valued at US$ 2,182.6 Mn in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 3,124.9 Mn by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2017 to 2027. The global is experiencing an intense growth with regards to the investments, regulations, green market initiatives, and implementation of cost-efficient transportation solutions that lead to overall cost reductions to the automotive OEMs.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Automotive Parts Packaging Market

The COVID-19 outbreak, which began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019, has spread at a fast pace worldwide. The global factory shutdowns, travel bans, and border lockdowns, to combat and contain the outbreak, have impacted every industry and economy worldwide. The majority of the manufacturing plants are either temporarily shut or operating with minimum staff; due to which the Automotive Parts Packaging and related components are disrupted. Additionally, the demand for frozen foods has been showcasing a slowdown since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the countries

The vehicle industry is one of the smallest contributors in the automotive parts packaging market for utilizing packaging solutions, considering food & beverage and pharmaceutical as two largest market. It is estimated that the automotive sector contributes to almost 5% of all industrial and transport packaging worldwide. Failure to cater the right packaging solution across the value chain of automotive manufacturing could incur huge costs to the customers, as well as the manufacturers leading to overall cost additions. Hence, it is mandatory for the automotive industry to have a high-quality packaging solution that can deliver high protection and thereby deliver higher value goods as well as parts.

Market Insights

Increasing demand for aftermarket automotive parts

The aftermarket or replacement market plays an important role in automotive parts packaging market. With the increasing awareness of preventive maintenance as well as scheduled servicing of vehicles, consumers today are focusing in maximizing the lifespan value of their existing vehicles. This has significantly bolster the growth of aftermarket parts and services demand globally and has generated new revenue opportunities for an extensive number of players operating in the automotive aftermarket industry. One of the significant trend gaining traction is the momentum of e-commerce or e-tailing.

Automotive Parts Packaging Market Segmentation:

The segmentation in this research study has been finalized post in-depth secondary research and extensive primary research. In addition, the market is also segmented on the basis of technology offered by the leading participants in the industry in order to understand widely used market specific terminologies. Thus, we have incorporated the segments of the research and have finalized the market segmentation.

By Product Type

Pallets

Crates

Cartons

Bags & Pouches

Trays

Others

By Packaging Type

Reusable

Disposable

By Component

Battery

Cooling Systems

Lighting Component

Engine Component

Electricals

Others

This is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Automotive Parts Packaging Market with a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Strategic Insights and Development plans are also discussed and manufacturing processes and cost structures analyzed. Automotive Parts Packaging Market import/export consumption, supply and demand figures and cost price and production value gross margins are also provided.

The Insight Automotive Parts Packaging Market Research Report Scenario include: –

The report provides qualitative and quantitative trends of global Automotive Parts Packaging Marketacross type, type of products, service, and geography.

Chapter Threeprovides the research methodology of the study.

Chapter Fourfurther provides PEST analysis for each region.

Chapter Fivehighlights the key industry dynamics in the Automotive Parts Packaging Market, including factors that are driving the market, prevailing deterrent, potential opportunities as well as future trends. Impact analysis of these drivers and restraints is also covered in this section.

Chapter Sixdiscusses the global Automotive Parts Packaging Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2027.

Chapter Sevento ten discuss Automotive Parts Packaging Market segments by type, type of application, service, and geography across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South and Central America.

The report also covers a detailed chapter of the analysis on COVID-19 impact on this market at global and regional level in our final reports. This research provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the Lane Keep Automotive Parts Packaging Market in Global and Regional Level (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges), forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region and segment; regional market positions; segment and country opportunities for growth; New product developments, strengths and weaknesses, brand portfolio; Marketing and distribution strategies; challenges and threats from current competition and prospects; Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies.

