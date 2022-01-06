Smart Hospital Beds Market to witness an impressive growth during the forecast period 2021 – 2028

Smart hospitals are integrated solutions as assistance in and monitoring of patient care. Smart hospital beds are the fundamental constituents of hospital equipment that provide support to patients. It offers support to patients so that doctors can perform a proper checkup and provide treatment and other medical facilities. In the period of advanced technological developments, hospital beds are also anticipated to become smart to monitor a patient’s every movement.

The smart hospital beds market is driving due to the rise in health care expenditure, shift in patient preference, and surge in demand for advanced health care facilities. However, high cost and less availability of smart hospital beds are expected to hamper the growth of the global smart hospital beds market. Moreover, increase in the incidence cardiovascular disorders is anticipated to drive demand for smart beds boost the growth of the market for smart hospital beds.

Some of the Prominent/Emerging Players in Smart Hospital Beds Market:

Amico Group of Companies

Antano Group

BaKare Beds Ltd.

Besco Medical Co., Ltd.

Gendron, Inc.

Getinge AB

HARD Manufacturing Company, Inc.

Hill-Rom Services, Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Malvestio Spa

Midmark Corporation

Stryker

Key Questions regarding Current Smart Hospital Beds Market Landscape

What are the current options for Smart Hospital Beds Market? How many companies are developing for the Smart Hospital Beds Market? What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and significant licensing activities that will impact the Smart Hospital Beds market? Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same? What is the unmet need for current Smart Hospital Beds Market? What are the current novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Smart Hospital Beds? What are the critical designations that have been granted for Smart Hospital Beds Market?

Smart Hospital Beds Market Segmental Overview:

The smart hospital beds market is segmented on the basis of product type, bed type, application and end user. Based on product type, the market is segmented as psychiatric care beds, long-term care beds, acute care beds, bariatric beds, and others. On the basis of bed type, the market is categorized as electric beds, manual beds, and semi-electric beds. On the basis of application, the market is categorized as intensive care, non-intensive care, and others. On the basis of end user, the market is categorized as hospitals, nursing homes, home care settings, and elderly care facilities.

The report specifically highlights the Smart Hospital Beds market share, company profiles, regional outlook, product portfolio, a record of the recent developments, strategic analysis, key players in the market, sales, distribution chain, manufacturing, production, new market entrants as well as existing market players, advertising, brand value, popular products, demand and supply, and other important factors related to the market to help the new entrants understand the market scenario better.

To comprehend global Smart Hospital Beds market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Biotechnology, medical devices, pharma Industry, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Smart Hospital Beds market globally. This report on ‘Smart Hospital Beds market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcases market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

