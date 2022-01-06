Functional Proteins Market Regional Outlook, Market Growth & Share Analysis Report 2027

According to our latest market study on “Functional Proteins Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Hydrolysates, Concentrates, and Isolates), Source (Plant and Animal), Form (Dry and Liquid), and Application (Functional Foods, Functional Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Animal Nutrition, and Others)”, The functional proteins market was valued at US$ 10,297.91 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 17,767.48 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players along with their developments in the market.

Consumers are more inclined toward wellness, health, and nutrition content. Food industry is continuously introducing new products considering the adoption of healthy lifestyle among consumers. Among functional food ingredients, protein is one of the significant ingredients that are naturally found in the range of animal and plant sources. Proteins are crucial for the smooth body functioning, and are required for the structure, function, and regulation of the body’s tissues and organs. The awareness among consumers regarding the benefits offered by functional proteins is contributing significantly to the growth of the functional proteins market. In addition, increasing disposable income of consumers in emerging economies in Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, and South America contributes to the market growth.

An exclusive Functional Proteins market research report provides depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions such as North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

Market Insights

Increasing Instance of Chronic Diseases Coupled with Rising Consumers Awareness

Functional proteins are a complex mixture of biologically active proteins that supports and maintains normal immune function. Nowadays, the populace worldwide is inclined toward a healthy lifestyle and is spending considerably on nutritional products. Functional proteins help in lowering the blood pressure that is a major cause of heart attracts, strokes, and chronic kidney diseases. According to the estimates of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly half of adults in the US are affected by hypertension and are taking medication for hypertension. Furthermore, the rate of patients suffering from obesity is escalating across the globe. Obesity leads to various health issues such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, stroke, and certain types of cancer. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the prevalence of obesity in the US was 42.4% in 2017–2018. To overcome such issues, the populace is exploring new methods to stay fit and opt for healthy lifestyles. Such instances are estimated to increase the demand for foods enriched with functional proteins, aiding in the market expansion.

Covid-19 Scenario

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Functional Proteins Market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Functional Proteins Market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

Type Insights

Based on type, the global functional proteins market is segmented into hydrolysates, concentrates, and isolates. The isolates segment led the market in 2019. Functional protein isolates are highly concentrated protein fractions and protein concentrates obtained from plant and animal sources that can be produced by wet processing. The protein separation is mainly based on solubilization of protein followed by the isoelectric process or an ultrafiltration process for the subsequent recovery. A whey protein isolate is a dietary supplement and a food ingredient formed by separating components from whey. Whey is a milk by-product of the cheese-making process. Protein isolates and specifically the pea protein isolate are well absorbed and possess a myriad of functional benefits such as improved satiety, facilitating fat loss, and muscle gain.

Source Insights

By source, the global functional proteins market is bifurcated into plant and animal. The animal segment dominated the market in 2019. Animal proteins such as meat, eggs, and dairy protein are complete proteins as they offer all of the essential amino acids that the body needs. Animal products always provide the highest-quality protein sources. Hydrolysates, concentrates, and isolates are the three major types of functional animal protein which are found in the market. Among food & beverage and animal feed industries, animal functional protein plays a crucial role. Protein supplement powder of animal-based protein is gaining popularity among health-conscious consumers across the world.

