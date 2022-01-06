NewsTechnologyWorld

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market 2021 Statistics, Global Analysis Overview, Industry Insights and COVID-19 Pandemic Presenting Future Opportunities 2028

AR and VR technology are currently being used in various application such as sci-fi films, gaming and other entertainment applications since their inception. In recent times, they are trending into many other applications to offer vivid experience to the consumers. Companies are using these technologies to attract customers and provide them with more features in buying or decision-making experience.

AR and VR Market applications are wide spread across different verticals, such as education, entertainment, training, medical, sports and others. The advancing applications of AR are expected to impact the way customers shop in near future, AR solutions will mainly impact the shopping attitudes of the customers and is expected to offer exciting experience to the customers.

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market – by Technology

  • Augmented Reality
  • Virtual Reality

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market – by Components

  • Sensors
  • Semiconductor Components
  • Others

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market – by End User Industry

  • Entertainment
  • Educational
  • Industrial
  • Medical
  • Real Estate & Architecture
  • Retail
  • Aerospace & Defense
  • Others

 Major Key Players in Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market :

  • Augmented Pixels Inc.
  • Blippar
  • Catchoom
  • DAQRI, LLC
  • EON Reality, Inc
  • Google, Inc.
  • Innovega, Inc.
  • Laster Technologies
  • Layar B.V.
  • Marxent Labs LLC
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Oculus VR, LLC
  • Total Immersion
  • Vuzix Corporation
  • Zugara, Inc.

Tags
