Vietnam Express Delivery Services Market Set for Massive Progress in Nearby Future | DHL International GmbH, EMS Việt Nam, FedEx Corporation, GHN (Giao Hang Nhanh), GHTK, J&T Express Vietnam

The Vietnam Express Delivery Services Market is expected to grow from US$ 700.40 million in 2020 to US$ 1,655.96 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Same-day delivery services ensure the delivery of products within a few hours of the time of order placement, thereby ensuring customer satisfaction and attracting loyalty toward the brand. E-tailers are striving to gain competitive advantages by ensuring shortened lead times. For instance, Viettel Post offers same-day express delivery of small and large packages in provinces including Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh, Da Nang, and Hai Phong. The easy availability of all goods on the online platforms, along with the availability of real-time ratings, feedback, and best prices for the same, is encouraging customers to opt for these channels for their basic to advanced requirements, which is significantly boosting the e-commerce industry in Vietnam. Competition has become more critical with the rise in demand, and customers expect their goods to be delivered as soon as possible. This is compelling e-tailers to invest in express delivery services to provide a same-day delivery option. Thus, the increased investments by companies in same-day deliveries and rise in preference for the same are contributing to the express delivery market growth in Vietnam.

Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00022507

Vietnam Express Delivery Services Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

DHL International GmbH (Deutsche Post DHL Group)

EMS Việt Nam

FedEx Corporation

GHN (Giao Hang Nhanh)

GHTK

J&T Express Vietnam

Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Kerry Express)

Nhat Tin Logistics

F. Express Co., Ltd.

Swift247 Co., Ltd

TNT Holdings B.V.

Vietnam Post

Viettel Post

Vietnam Express Delivery Services Market – by Destination

Domestic

International

Vietnam Express Delivery Services Market – by Business Type

Business-to-Business

Business-to-Consumer

Vietnam Express Delivery Services Market – by End User

BFSI

Automotive

Pharmaceuticals

IT and Telecom

Electronics

Retail and E-commerce

Others

Go For Exciting Discount Here: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/discount/TIPRE00022507

The emergence of COVID-19 virus across Vietnam—which led to lockdown scenarios—has led the industry experts to analyze that the industry would face at least a quarter of lag in offering express delivery services. This disruption is expected to create tremors through till mid-2021. The express delivery of parcels and electronics equipment is likely to pick up pace soon as the Vietnam government lifts the various containment measures steadily in order to revive the economy. Cancellations of flights for international delivery and travel bans to curb the spread of the pandemic, have led to substantial slowdown of express delivery service activities. There has been a decrease in letters and document parcels due to the pandemic.

Reasons to buy report

To understand the Vietnam Express Delivery Services market landscape and identify market segments that are most likely to guarantee a strong return

Stay ahead of the race by comprehending the ever-changing competitive landscape for Vietnam Express Delivery Services market

Efficiently plan M&A and partnership deals in Vietnam Express Delivery Services market by identifying market segments with the most promising probable sales

Helps to take knowledgeable business decisions from perceptive and comprehensive analysis of market performance of various segment form Vietnam Express Delivery Services market

Obtain market revenue forecast for market by various segments from 2021-2028 in Vietnam region.

Purchase Report at: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00022507

About Us:

Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.

Contact US:

Business Market Insights

Phone: +442081254005

E-Mail ID: [email protected]

Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/

LinkedIn URL: https://www.linkedin.com/company/business-market-insights/