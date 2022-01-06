US Ceiling Grid System Market To Witness Massive Growth Of US$ 748.90 Mn By 2027 With A CAGR Of 2.8% | Business Market Insights

NewsWorld
The US ceiling grid system market was valued at US$ 603.51 Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2020 to 2027. Moreover, the US ceiling grid system market is projected to reach US$ 748.90 Mn by 2027.

Ceiling grids are gaining significant popularity in commercial construction. The ceiling grid market is directly proportional to the increasing construction and reconstruction of commercial infrastructure. The ceiling grid market has gained significant popularity in US market, owing to noteworthy demand from the commercial buildings such as office space, conference halls, and others. Attributing to the low entry barriers to the market, several tier-2 and tier-3 companies are entering the market, and thereby, increasing the competitiveness of the US ceiling grid system market. With the constantly increasing number tier-2 and tier-3 companies, several well-established and industry recognized players are acquiring these local players in order to expand their operations, product offerings, customer base and annual sales.

US Ceiling Grid System Market – Company Profiles

  • Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI)
  • Gordon Incorporated
  • Acoustic Ceiling Products, LLC
  • USG Corporation
  • Rockfon
  • Tate Access Floors, Inc
  • ACOUFELT
  • Strictly Ceilings LLC
  • SAINT GOBAIN S.A
  •  CeilingLink

US Ceiling Grid System Market – By Material Used

  • Aluminum
  • Stainless Steel
  • Others

The uprising trend of adoption of ceiling grids for new construction and renovation of old buildings are proving to be key influential factors for the growth of ceiling grid market in the present scenario in US. Similar trend is anticipated to catalyse the demand for ceiling grids and subsequently propel the US ceiling grid system market in the forthcoming years.

