US Ceiling Grid System Market To Witness Massive Growth Of US$ 748.90 Mn By 2027 With A CAGR Of 2.8% | Business Market Insights

The US ceiling grid system market was valued at US$ 603.51 Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2020 to 2027. Moreover, the US ceiling grid system market is projected to reach US$ 748.90 Mn by 2027.

Ceiling grids are gaining significant popularity in commercial construction. The ceiling grid market is directly proportional to the increasing construction and reconstruction of commercial infrastructure. The ceiling grid market has gained significant popularity in US market, owing to noteworthy demand from the commercial buildings such as office space, conference halls, and others. Attributing to the low entry barriers to the market, several tier-2 and tier-3 companies are entering the market, and thereby, increasing the competitiveness of the US ceiling grid system market. With the constantly increasing number tier-2 and tier-3 companies, several well-established and industry recognized players are acquiring these local players in order to expand their operations, product offerings, customer base and annual sales.

Get Sample Copy of this US Ceiling Grid System Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00009680

US Ceiling Grid System Market – Company Profiles

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI)

Gordon Incorporated

Acoustic Ceiling Products, LLC

USG Corporation

Rockfon

Tate Access Floors, Inc

ACOUFELT

Strictly Ceilings LLC

SAINT GOBAIN S.A

CeilingLink

US Ceiling Grid System Market – By Material Used

Aluminum

Stainless Steel

Others

Order a Copy of this US Ceiling Grid System Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00009680

The uprising trend of adoption of ceiling grids for new construction and renovation of old buildings are proving to be key influential factors for the growth of ceiling grid market in the present scenario in US. Similar trend is anticipated to catalyse the demand for ceiling grids and subsequently propel the US ceiling grid system market in the forthcoming years.

About Us:

Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.

Contact US:

Business Market Insights

Phone: +442081254005

E-Mail ID: [email protected]

Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/

LinkedIn URL: https://www.linkedin.com/company/business-market-insights/